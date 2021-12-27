stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Savannah on Tripadvisor .

#7. LongHorn Steakhouse

#6. Outback Steakhouse

#5. Madame Butterfly

#4. Texas Roadhouse

#3. Stone & Webster Chophouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (134 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7825 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (151 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11196 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31419- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (86 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 110 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401-2508- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 14045 Abercorn St Ste 2110, Savannah, GA 31419-1957- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 400 W River St JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, Savannah, GA 31401

#2. Toni's Steakhouse

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 110 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406-2504- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (630 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 111 W Bay St, Savannah, GA 31401-1108