Grand Rapids, MI

Highest-rated steakhouses in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

stockcreations // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Grand Rapids on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#11. J Bar at the BOB

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6208
Tripadvisor

#10. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3153 Alpine Ave NW, Walker, MI 49544-1630
Tripadvisor

#9. Rio Grand Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5501 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-1033
Tripadvisor

#8. Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4157 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-3364
Tripadvisor

#7. Brann's Steakhouse & Sports Grille

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-4225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Vintage Prime & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5500 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-9059
Tripadvisor

#5. Judson's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 20 Monroe Ave NW The B.O.B. Big Old Building, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6208
Tripadvisor

#4. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3475 Alpine Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Tripadvisor

#3. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5088 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Tripadvisor

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 187 Monroe Ave NW Amway Grand Hotel, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2621
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The Chop House - Grand Rapids

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 190 Monroe Ave NW Ste 410, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2619
- Read more on Tripadvisor

