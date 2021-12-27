stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Grand Rapids on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. J Bar at the BOB

Tripadvisor

#10. Logan's Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#9. Rio Grand Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#8. Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille

Tripadvisor

#7. Brann's Steakhouse & Sports Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6208- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (54 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3153 Alpine Ave NW, Walker, MI 49544-1630- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5501 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525-1033- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (72 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4157 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-3364- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 401 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504-4225

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Vintage Prime & Seafood

Tripadvisor

#5. Judson's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#4. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#3. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#2. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5500 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-9059- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 20 Monroe Ave NW The B.O.B. Big Old Building, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-6208- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3475 Alpine Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49544- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5088 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 187 Monroe Ave NW Amway Grand Hotel, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2621

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Grand Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. The Chop House - Grand Rapids

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 190 Monroe Ave NW Ste 410, Grand Rapids, MI 49503-2619