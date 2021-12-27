ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Highest-rated steakhouses in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Green Bay on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#11. PUB333

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 333 Main St, Green Bay, WI 54301-5159
Tripadvisor

#10. Sunny's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 875 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304-3732
Tripadvisor

#9. The English Inn

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3597 Bay Settlement Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311-9793
Tripadvisor

#8. Ziggey Inn

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 741 Hoffman Rd, Green Bay, WI 54301-1418
Tripadvisor

#7. Galley 57

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3171 Manitowoc Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311-6892
Tripadvisor

#6. Club Chalet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4642 Nicolet Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311-9740
Tripadvisor

#5. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2375 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-5266
Tripadvisor

#4. River's Bend Steak & Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 792 Riverview Dr, Green Bay, WI 54303-6433
Tripadvisor

#3. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2475 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304
Tripadvisor

#2. Republic Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 218 N Adams St, Green Bay, WI 54301-5142
Tripadvisor

#1. Prime Quarter Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2610 S Oneida St, Green Bay, WI 54304-5302
