Knoxville, TN

22-year-old Rebecca Hamby dead, Victoria Delawey injured after their car fell into river in Knoxville (Gatlinburg, TN)

 4 days ago

On Wednesday, 22-year-old Rebecca Hamby lost her life while Victoria Delawey suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident on the Spur.

The fatal car crash took place on the Spur in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

22-year-old Rebecca Hamby dead, Victoria Delawey injured after their car fell into river

November 19, 2021

Comments / 6

Dusty243
4d ago

Misleading headlines. This happened in Gatlinburg not Knoxville. Sorry to hear about the accident but get the story right if you're going to tell it.

Reply(1)
5
 

