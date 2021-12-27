Highest-rated steakhouses in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
stockcreations // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. Dal Rae- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9023 Washington Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660-3897
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Steven's Steak & Seafood House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5332 Stevens Pl, Commerce, CA 90040
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Alexander's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 111 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101-1707
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Mastro's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 246 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. STK Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 930 Hilgard Ave W Los Angeles West Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA 90024-3009
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 179 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 1360, Los Angeles, CA 91367-3627
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 369 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91101
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. BOA Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9200 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Ruth's Chris Steak House - Woodland Hills- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd Suite 1360, Los Angeles, CA 91367-3627
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Saddle Ranch Chop House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,757 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8371 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069-1515
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6373 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, CA 91367
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Baltaire Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11647 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. CUT- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (569 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212-2405
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Lawry's the Prime Rib- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (754 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211-2207
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Musso & Frank Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,230 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6292
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Taylor's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3361 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005-2438
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Shiloh's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8939 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035-3332
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Bourbon Steak Los Angeles- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 237 S. Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91210
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 435 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-4001
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Damon's Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 317 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203-2303
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. The Palm - L.A. Downtown- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1100 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Boa- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: Sunset blv, Los Angeles, CA
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Nick & Stef's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 330 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071-3115
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 W Olympic Blvd Suite A-135, Los Angeles, CA 90015-1360
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 800 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017-2521
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 133 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211-2206
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. JW Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5855 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Arroyo Chop House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 536 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA 91105-2520
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Carlitos Gardel- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7963 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046-7118
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0