Highest-rated steakhouses in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor .

#30. Dal Rae

#29. Steven's Steak & Seafood House

#28. Alexander's Steakhouse

#27. Mastro's Steakhouse

#26. STK Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9023 Washington Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660-3897- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5332 Stevens Pl, Commerce, CA 90040- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 111 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101-1707- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,254 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 246 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 930 Hilgard Ave W Los Angeles West Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, CA 90024-3009

#25. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

#24. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#23. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#22. BOA Steakhouse

#21. Ruth's Chris Steak House - Woodland Hills

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 179 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 1360, Los Angeles, CA 91367-3627- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 369 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91101- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (470 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9200 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd Suite 1360, Los Angeles, CA 91367-3627

#20. Saddle Ranch Chop House

#19. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

#18. Baltaire Restaurant

#17. CUT

#16. Lawry's the Prime Rib

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,757 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8371 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069-1515- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6373 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Woodland Hills, Los Angeles, CA 91367- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 11647 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (569 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212-2405- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (754 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 100 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211-2207

#15. Musso & Frank Grill

#14. Taylor's Steakhouse

#13. Shiloh's

#12. Bourbon Steak Los Angeles

#11. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,230 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 6667 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028-6292- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3361 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005-2438- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8939 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035-3332- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 237 S. Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91210- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (294 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 435 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048-4001

#10. Damon's Steak House

#9. The Palm - L.A. Downtown

#8. Boa

#7. Nick & Stef's Steakhouse

#6. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 317 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203-2303- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1100 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: Sunset blv, Los Angeles, CA- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (210 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 330 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071-3115- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 800 W Olympic Blvd Suite A-135, Los Angeles, CA 90015-1360

#5. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

#3. JW Steakhouse

#2. Arroyo Chop House

#1. Carlitos Gardel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (288 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 800 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017-2521- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 133 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211-2206- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 5855 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (238 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 536 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA 91105-2520- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (224 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$$$- Address: 7963 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046-7118

