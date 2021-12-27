ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Highest-rated steakhouses in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rppgj_0d1pibrI00
Endla // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Naples on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oohtn_0d1pibrI00
Tripadvisor

#25. Miller's Ale House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6320 Hollywood Blvd, Naples, FL 34109
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#24. Gordon's on the River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 475 North Rd, Naples, FL 34104-3407
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#23. Osteria Capri

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 387 Capri Blvd, Naples, FL 34113-8613
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#22. Row Seafood by Captain Brien & Crew

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 1100, Naples, FL 34109-0613
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#21. Yabba Island Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 711 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6628
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6aA0_0d1pibrI00
Tripadvisor

#20. Fujiyama Steak and Seafood House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2555 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-4408
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#19. Stoney's Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 403 Bayfront Pl, Naples, FL 34102-6454
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#18. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9975 Triangle Blvd E, Naples, FL 34113-8412
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#17. The Pearl Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7935 Airport Pulling Rd N #20, Naples, FL 34109-1732
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#16. The Pewter Mug North

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (495 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14700 Tamiami Trl N #14 #14, Naples, FL 34110-1628
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0w0R_0d1pibrI00
Tripadvisor

#15. Shula's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,066 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5111 Tamiami Trl N, North Naples, FL 34103
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#14. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6815 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34114
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#13. Ocean Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (541 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 699 5th Avenue S Adjacent To The Inn On Fifth, Naples, FL 34102
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#12. Dorona

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2110 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-4807
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#11. The Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, FL 34108-2371
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q6bPX_0d1pibrI00
Tripadvisor

#10. Chops City Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Grill, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 837 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6648
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#9. Martin Fierro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13040 Livingston Rd Ste 11, Naples, FL 34105-5025
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#8. Andre's Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2800 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-4414
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8985 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34108
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#6. T-Michaels Steak and Lobster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4050 Gulf Shore Blvd N The Village on Venetian Bay, Naples, FL 34103-2212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUvgm_0d1pibrI00
Tripadvisor

#5. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (536 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4910 Tamiami Trl N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34103-3068
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9005 Mercato Dr, Naples, FL 34108
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#3. Jimmy P's Charred

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1833 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-4802
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#2. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Grill, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8010 Trail Blvd, Naples, FL 34108
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor

#1. Stoney's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 403 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL 34102-6454
- Read more on Tripadvisor

