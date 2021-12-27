Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Naples on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Miller's Ale House

Tripadvisor

#24. Gordon's on the River

Tripadvisor

#23. Osteria Capri

Tripadvisor

#22. Row Seafood by Captain Brien & Crew

Tripadvisor

#21. Yabba Island Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6320 Hollywood Blvd, Naples, FL 34109- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 475 North Rd, Naples, FL 34104-3407- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (75 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 387 Capri Blvd, Naples, FL 34113-8613- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 1100, Naples, FL 34109-0613- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,403 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 711 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6628

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Fujiyama Steak and Seafood House

Tripadvisor

#19. Stoney's Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#18. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#17. The Pearl Steak & Seafood

Tripadvisor

#16. The Pewter Mug North

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2555 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-4408- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (204 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 403 Bayfront Pl, Naples, FL 34102-6454- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (204 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9975 Triangle Blvd E, Naples, FL 34113-8412- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7935 Airport Pulling Rd N #20, Naples, FL 34109-1732- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (495 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 14700 Tamiami Trl N #14 #14, Naples, FL 34110-1628

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Shula's Steak House

Tripadvisor

#14. Texas Roadhouse

Tripadvisor

#13. Ocean Prime

Tripadvisor

#12. Dorona

Tripadvisor

#11. The Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,066 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Wine Bar- Price: $$$$- Address: 5111 Tamiami Trl N, North Naples, FL 34103- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6815 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34114- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (541 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 699 5th Avenue S Adjacent To The Inn On Fifth, Naples, FL 34102- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2110 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-4807- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$$$- Address: 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, FL 34108-2371

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Chops City Grill

Tripadvisor

#9. Martin Fierro

Tripadvisor

#8. Andre's Steak House

Tripadvisor

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Tripadvisor

#6. T-Michaels Steak and Lobster

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,172 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Grill, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 837 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6648- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13040 Livingston Rd Ste 11, Naples, FL 34105-5025- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (308 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2800 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-4414- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (572 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8985 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34108- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,132 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4050 Gulf Shore Blvd N The Village on Venetian Bay, Naples, FL 34103-2212

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Naples, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Outback Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

Tripadvisor

#3. Jimmy P's Charred

Tripadvisor

#2. LongHorn Steakhouse

Tripadvisor

#1. Stoney's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (536 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4910 Tamiami Trl N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34103-3068- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 9005 Mercato Dr, Naples, FL 34108- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1833 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-4802- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Grill, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8010 Trail Blvd, Naples, FL 34108- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 403 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL 34102-6454

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Naples, according to Tripadvisor