Highest-rated steakhouses in Naples, according to Tripadvisor
Endla // Shutterstock
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Naples on Tripadvisor .
#25. Miller's Ale House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6320 Hollywood Blvd, Naples, FL 34109
#24. Gordon's on the River- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 475 North Rd, Naples, FL 34104-3407
#23. Osteria Capri- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 387 Capri Blvd, Naples, FL 34113-8613
#22. Row Seafood by Captain Brien & Crew- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Ste 1100, Naples, FL 34109-0613
#21. Yabba Island Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 711 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6628
#20. Fujiyama Steak and Seafood House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2555 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-4408
#19. Stoney's Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 403 Bayfront Pl, Naples, FL 34102-6454
#18. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9975 Triangle Blvd E, Naples, FL 34113-8412
#17. The Pearl Steak & Seafood- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7935 Airport Pulling Rd N #20, Naples, FL 34109-1732
#16. The Pewter Mug North- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (495 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14700 Tamiami Trl N #14 #14, Naples, FL 34110-1628
#15. Shula's Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,066 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5111 Tamiami Trl N, North Naples, FL 34103
#14. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6815 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34114
#13. Ocean Prime- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (541 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 699 5th Avenue S Adjacent To The Inn On Fifth, Naples, FL 34102
#12. Dorona- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2110 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-4807
#11. The Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (339 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 280 Vanderbilt Beach Rd The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, FL 34108-2371
#10. Chops City Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Grill, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 837 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6648
#9. Martin Fierro- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13040 Livingston Rd Ste 11, Naples, FL 34105-5025
#8. Andre's Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2800 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-4414
#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8985 Tamiami Trail North, Naples, FL 34108
#6. T-Michaels Steak and Lobster- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4050 Gulf Shore Blvd N The Village on Venetian Bay, Naples, FL 34103-2212
#5. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (536 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4910 Tamiami Trl N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34103-3068
#4. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (812 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9005 Mercato Dr, Naples, FL 34108
#3. Jimmy P's Charred- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (858 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1833 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-4802
#2. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Grill, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8010 Trail Blvd, Naples, FL 34108
#1. Stoney's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 403 Bayfront Place, Naples, FL 34102-6454
