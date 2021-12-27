ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated steakhouses in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvBEf_0d1piayZ00
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Louisville on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ny8ID_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#27. Brooklyn and The Butcher

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 148 E Market St, New Albany, IN 47150-3493
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9xy6_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#26. Logan's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 970 E Lewis and Clark Pkwy, Clarksville, IN 47129-2214
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G31gS_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#25. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5229 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40216-1703
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9fMf_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#24. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13321 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHB0R_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#23. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4813 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJ0ZN_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#22. Malone's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4370 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-8118
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IZi1_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#21. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3322 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXkF7_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#20. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9700 Von Allmen Courtt, Louisville, KY 40241
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8xsO_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#19. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9498 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40241
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c99Ks_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#18. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4621 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfTJu_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#17. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6520 Signature Drive, Louisville, KY 40213
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xaFOw_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#16. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1540 Alliant Ave, Louisville, KY 40299-6370
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlxA9_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#15. Pat's Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2437 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40206-2300
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gd0db_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#14. Steak & Bourbon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1321 Herr Ln Suite 130, Louisville, KY 40222-4383
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XzYDD_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2535 Hurstbourne Gem Ln, Louisville, KY 40220-4075
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fznw0_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#12. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5005 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjeST_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#11. Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 West Main Street Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5w2t_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#10. Cattleman's Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2901 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220-4128
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJsIJ_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#9. Morton's The Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 626 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2972
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2Eyf_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#8. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 402 S 2nd St Omni Louisville Hotel, Louisville, KY 40202-1418
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHCe2_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6100 Dutchmans Ln Kaden Tower - 16th Floor, Louisville, KY 40205
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSdja_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#6. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3900 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-8100
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnFbR_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#5. Le Moo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206-2821
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGeU6_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#4. Cast Iron Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1207 E Market St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130-4335
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kN8w3_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#3. Eddie Merlot's Louisville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (487 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 455 South 4th Street #102 4th Street W Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202-2593
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yit1p_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#2. Brazeiros Churrascaria - Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 450 S 4th St Located in Louisville's Central Business District., Louisville, KY 40202-3421
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZX3po_0d1piayZ00
Tripadvisor

#1. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Louisville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,009 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 325 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-4254
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

