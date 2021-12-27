Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Louisville on Tripadvisor .

#27. Brooklyn and The Butcher

#26. Logan's

#25. Logan's Roadhouse

#24. Texas Roadhouse

#23. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 148 E Market St, New Albany, IN 47150-3493- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 970 E Lewis and Clark Pkwy, Clarksville, IN 47129-2214- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (42 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5229 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40216-1703- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13321 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4813 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219

#22. Malone's

#21. Texas Roadhouse

#20. LongHorn Steakhouse

#19. Outback Steakhouse

#18. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4370 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-8118- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3322 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9700 Von Allmen Courtt, Louisville, KY 40241- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9498 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40241- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4621 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207

#17. Outback Steakhouse

#16. Logan's Roadhouse

#15. Pat's Steakhouse

#14. Steak & Bourbon

#13. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6520 Signature Drive, Louisville, KY 40213- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (145 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1540 Alliant Ave, Louisville, KY 40299-6370- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (190 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2437 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40206-2300- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1321 Herr Ln Suite 130, Louisville, KY 40222-4383- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2535 Hurstbourne Gem Ln, Louisville, KY 40220-4075

#12. Texas Roadhouse

#11. Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse

#10. Cattleman's Roadhouse

#9. Morton's The Steakhouse

#8. Bob’s Steak & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5005 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar- Price: $$$$- Address: 101 West Main Street Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2901 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220-4128- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 626 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2972- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 402 S 2nd St Omni Louisville Hotel, Louisville, KY 40202-1418

#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#6. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill

#5. Le Moo

#4. Cast Iron Steakhouse

#3. Eddie Merlot's Louisville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6100 Dutchmans Ln Kaden Tower - 16th Floor, Louisville, KY 40205- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3900 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-8100- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (326 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2300 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206-2821- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1207 E Market St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130-4335- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (487 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 455 South 4th Street #102 4th Street W Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202-2593

#2. Brazeiros Churrascaria - Brazilian Steakhouse

#1. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Louisville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 450 S 4th St Located in Louisville's Central Business District., Louisville, KY 40202-3421- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,009 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 325 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-4254