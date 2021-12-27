Highest-rated steakhouses in Louisville, according to Tripadvisor
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Louisville on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#27. Brooklyn and The Butcher- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 148 E Market St, New Albany, IN 47150-3493
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Logan's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 970 E Lewis and Clark Pkwy, Clarksville, IN 47129-2214
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5229 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40216-1703
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13321 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4813 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Malone's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4370 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-8118
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3322 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9700 Von Allmen Courtt, Louisville, KY 40241
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9498 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40241
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4621 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6520 Signature Drive, Louisville, KY 40213
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1540 Alliant Ave, Louisville, KY 40299-6370
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Pat's Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2437 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40206-2300
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Steak & Bourbon- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1321 Herr Ln Suite 130, Louisville, KY 40222-4383
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2535 Hurstbourne Gem Ln, Louisville, KY 40220-4075
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5005 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40207
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 West Main Street Unit 101, Louisville, KY 40202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Cattleman's Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2901 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220-4128
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Morton's The Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 626 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2972
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Bob’s Steak & Chop House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 402 S 2nd St Omni Louisville Hotel, Louisville, KY 40202-1418
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6100 Dutchmans Ln Kaden Tower - 16th Floor, Louisville, KY 40205
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3900 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-8100
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Le Moo- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2300 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40206-2821
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Cast Iron Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1207 E Market St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130-4335
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Eddie Merlot's Louisville- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (487 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 455 South 4th Street #102 4th Street W Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202-2593
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Brazeiros Churrascaria - Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 450 S 4th St Located in Louisville's Central Business District., Louisville, KY 40202-3421
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Louisville- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,009 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 325 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-4254
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0