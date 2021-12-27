Highest-rated steakhouses in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Miami on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#30. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13145 SW 89 Place, Miami, FL 33176-5813
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. LT Steak & Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1440 Ocean Dr The Betsy - South Beach, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4108
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15135 North Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33196
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. STRIPSTEAK Miami by Michael Mina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4441 Collins Ave Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami Beach, FL 33140-3227
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Don Domingo- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3101 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL 33165-2436
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Graziano's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 177 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130-2906
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Australian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8255 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33144
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. RED South Beach- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (809 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 119 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-7229
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7535 N Kendall Dr Ste 2534, Dadeland Mall, Miami, FL 33156
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. La Patagonia Argentina- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4802 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33126-2102
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Los Ranchos Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Biscayne Blvd Ste N200, Miami, FL 33132-1924
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,514 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 836 1st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139-6705
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. COTE Miami- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Korean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3900 NE 2nd Ave Design District, Miami, FL 33137
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Meat Market- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,064 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 915 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2601
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1630 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33172
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,076 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 Alton Rd Ste 300 Ste 200, Miami Beach, FL 33139-8913
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Edge Steak & Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: The Four Seasons Hotel 1435 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Novecento- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (819 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1414 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131-3404
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Graziano's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9227 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165-4150
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Hereford Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 782 NW 42nd Ave Le Jeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126-5541
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. La Parrilla Liberty- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1255 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4613
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. The Knife- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,031 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Biscayne Blvd Bayside Marketplace, Miami, FL 33132-1924
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 444 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Fiorito- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5555 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137-2548
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9161 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33174
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Brickell Avenue Suite 150, Miami, FL 33131
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Wolfgang's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 315 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131-2312
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Baires Grill Brickell- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1010 S Miami Ave Brickell, Miami, FL 33130-4109
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Texas de Brazil- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (717 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11401 NW 12th St Suite 514, Dolphin Mall, Miami, FL 33172-6904
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Steak Brasil Churrascaria- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (842 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 190 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131-1002
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Miami, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0