Miami, FL

Highest-rated steakhouses in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqpAQ_0d1piZ2i00
Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Miami on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121vyZ_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#30. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13145 SW 89 Place, Miami, FL 33176-5813
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOagH_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#29. LT Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1440 Ocean Dr The Betsy - South Beach, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4108
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXYI6_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#28. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15135 North Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33196
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19bRfk_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#27. STRIPSTEAK Miami by Michael Mina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4441 Collins Ave Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami Beach, FL 33140-3227
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqKBG_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#26. Don Domingo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3101 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL 33165-2436
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h208R_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#25. Graziano's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 177 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130-2906
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itmlj_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#24. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Australian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8255 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33144
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExHfj_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#23. RED South Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (809 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 119 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-7229
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzHrP_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#22. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7535 N Kendall Dr Ste 2534, Dadeland Mall, Miami, FL 33156
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYCfx_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#21. La Patagonia Argentina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4802 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33126-2102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVcDe_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#20. Los Ranchos Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Biscayne Blvd Ste N200, Miami, FL 33132-1924
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UfdfQ_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#19. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,514 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 836 1st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139-6705
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444fNf_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#18. COTE Miami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Korean
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3900 NE 2nd Ave Design District, Miami, FL 33137
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQT4x_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#17. Meat Market

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,064 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 915 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2601
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3cWe_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1630 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33172
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,076 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 300 Alton Rd Ste 300 Ste 200, Miami Beach, FL 33139-8913
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzNJf_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#14. Edge Steak & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: The Four Seasons Hotel 1435 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UH4ak_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#13. Novecento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (819 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1414 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131-3404
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzhld_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#12. Graziano's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (283 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9227 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165-4150
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUMD1_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#11. Hereford Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 782 NW 42nd Ave Le Jeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126-5541
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0iPK_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#10. La Parrilla Liberty

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1255 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4613
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oTje_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#9. The Knife

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,031 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 Biscayne Blvd Bayside Marketplace, Miami, FL 33132-1924
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A33cS_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#8. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 444 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MtyL_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#7. Fiorito

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5555 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137-2548
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPfXc_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#6. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9161 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33174
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upZA6_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#5. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Brickell Avenue Suite 150, Miami, FL 33131
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZRwl_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#4. Wolfgang's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 315 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131-2312
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZMKpI_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#3. Baires Grill Brickell

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1010 S Miami Ave Brickell, Miami, FL 33130-4109
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdZRE_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#2. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (717 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11401 NW 12th St Suite 514, Dolphin Mall, Miami, FL 33172-6904
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V23mQ_0d1piZ2i00
Tripadvisor

#1. Steak Brasil Churrascaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (842 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 190 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131-1002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

