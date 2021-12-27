Erin Cadigan // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Miami, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Miami on Tripadvisor .

#30. Outback Steakhouse

#29. LT Steak & Seafood

#28. LongHorn Steakhouse

#27. STRIPSTEAK Miami by Michael Mina

#26. Don Domingo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 13145 SW 89 Place, Miami, FL 33176-5813- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Sushi, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 1440 Ocean Dr The Betsy - South Beach, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4108- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 15135 North Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33196- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,202 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 4441 Collins Ave Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Miami Beach, FL 33140-3227- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Argentinean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3101 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL 33165-2436

#25. Graziano's Restaurant

#24. Outback Steakhouse

#23. RED South Beach

#22. Texas de Brazil

#21. La Patagonia Argentina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 177 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130-2906- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Australian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8255 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33144- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (809 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 119 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-7229- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7535 N Kendall Dr Ste 2534, Dadeland Mall, Miami, FL 33156- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (362 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4802 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33126-2102

#20. Los Ranchos Steakhouse

#19. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

#18. COTE Miami

#17. Meat Market

#16. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 401 Biscayne Blvd Ste N200, Miami, FL 33132-1924- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,514 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 836 1st St, Miami Beach, FL 33139-6705- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Korean- Price: $$$$- Address: 3900 NE 2nd Ave Design District, Miami, FL 33137- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,064 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 915 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2601- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (283 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1630 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33172

#15. Texas de Brazil

#14. Edge Steak & Bar

#13. Novecento

#12. Graziano's Restaurant

#11. Hereford Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,076 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 300 Alton Rd Ste 300 Ste 200, Miami Beach, FL 33139-8913- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: The Four Seasons Hotel 1435 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (819 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1414 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131-3404- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (283 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9227 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165-4150- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (220 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 782 NW 42nd Ave Le Jeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126-5541

#10. La Parrilla Liberty

#9. The Knife

#8. The Capital Grille

#7. Fiorito

#6. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1255 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4613- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,031 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 401 Biscayne Blvd Bayside Marketplace, Miami, FL 33132-1924- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,330 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 444 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Latin, Argentinean- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5555 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137-2548- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9161 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33174

#5. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

#4. Wolfgang's Steakhouse

#3. Baires Grill Brickell

#2. Texas de Brazil

#1. Steak Brasil Churrascaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 600 Brickell Avenue Suite 150, Miami, FL 33131- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (345 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 315 S Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33131-2312- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1010 S Miami Ave Brickell, Miami, FL 33130-4109- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (717 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11401 NW 12th St Suite 514, Dolphin Mall, Miami, FL 33172-6904- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (842 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 190 SE 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33131-1002

