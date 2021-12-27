ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Highest-rated steakhouses in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLumO_0d1piY9z00
stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor .

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2pCB_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#20. Collectors Cafe & Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (542 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Cafe

- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7740 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3041
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgYBh_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#19. Carolina Seafood & Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (844 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9911 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4016
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3Lic_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#18. The Fowler Dining Room

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $
- Address: 920 Crabtree Ln Horry Georgetown Technical College, International Culinary Institue of Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1422
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pc108_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#17. Rossi's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9363 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4001
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RdSeP_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#16. Chestnut Hill Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (872 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9922 N Kings Hwy Restaurant Row, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pam5N_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#15. Waterscapes Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (445 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8121 Amalfi Pl Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-8157
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0It5Kd_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#14. Lil Tokyo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 780 Coastal Grand Circle #02 Unit V-02, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DfZi8_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#13. Texas Roadhouse Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 760 Coastal Grand Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9770
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z69QF_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#12. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1136 Oak Forest Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9796
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkLDr_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#11. Barons Steaks & Spirits

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9650 N Kings Hwy The Galleria Shopping Center, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzoXg_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#10. Chuck's Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9695 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCrUk_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#9. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4650 Factory Stores Boulevard Tanger Outlets, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GseLR_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#8. Angus Steakhouse & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (808 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2011 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4644
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIzFR_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#7. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7025 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3024
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4984z3_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#6. Angelo's Steak and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2311 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFOHG_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#5. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (318 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1180 Oak Forest Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4CKx_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (698 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8211 Marina Pkwy Grande Dunes, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-8128
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEFWc_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#3. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (457 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4511 Highway 17 S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29582-5252
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Akmkb_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#2. Thoroughbreds Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9706 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4008
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ftzlR_0d1piY9z00
Tripadvisor

#1. New York Prime

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (660 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 405 28th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steakhouses#Restaurant#Texas Roadhouse#Bordelaise#B Arnaise#Au Poivre#Outback Steakhouse#Italian#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor#Steakhouse Cafe Price#Sc#Seafood Price#American Price
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy