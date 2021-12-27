Highest-rated steakhouses in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor
stockcreations // Shutterstock
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor .
Tripadvisor
#20. Collectors Cafe & Gallery- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (542 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Cafe
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7740 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3041
Tripadvisor
#19. Carolina Seafood & Steak- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (844 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9911 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4016
Tripadvisor
#18. The Fowler Dining Room- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $
- Address: 920 Crabtree Ln Horry Georgetown Technical College, International Culinary Institue of Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1422
Tripadvisor
#17. Rossi's Italian Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9363 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4001
Tripadvisor
#16. Chestnut Hill Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (872 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9922 N Kings Hwy Restaurant Row, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4015
Tripadvisor
#15. Waterscapes Restaurant- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (445 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8121 Amalfi Pl Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-8157
Tripadvisor
#14. Lil Tokyo- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 780 Coastal Grand Circle #02 Unit V-02, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor
#13. Texas Roadhouse Grill- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 760 Coastal Grand Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9770
Tripadvisor
#12. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1136 Oak Forest Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9796
Tripadvisor
#11. Barons Steaks & Spirits- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9650 N Kings Hwy The Galleria Shopping Center, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006
Tripadvisor
#10. Chuck's Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9695 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Tripadvisor
#9. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4650 Factory Stores Boulevard Tanger Outlets, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Tripadvisor
#8. Angus Steakhouse & Seafood- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (808 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2011 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4644
Tripadvisor
#7. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7025 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3024
Tripadvisor
#6. Angelo's Steak and Pasta- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2311 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor
#5. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (318 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1180 Oak Forest Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Tripadvisor
#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (698 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 8211 Marina Pkwy Grande Dunes, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-8128
Tripadvisor
#3. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (457 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4511 Highway 17 S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29582-5252
Tripadvisor
#2. Thoroughbreds Chophouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 9706 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4008
Tripadvisor
#1. New York Prime- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (660 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 405 28th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3001
