Highest-rated steakhouses in Myrtle Beach, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Myrtle Beach on Tripadvisor .

#20. Collectors Cafe & Gallery

#19. Carolina Seafood & Steak

#18. The Fowler Dining Room

#17. Rossi's Italian Restaurant

#16. Chestnut Hill Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (542 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Cafe- Price: $$$$- Address: 7740 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3041- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (844 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9911 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4016- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $- Address: 920 Crabtree Ln Horry Georgetown Technical College, International Culinary Institue of Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-1422- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9363 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4001- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (872 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9922 N Kings Hwy Restaurant Row, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4015

#15. Waterscapes Restaurant

#14. Lil Tokyo

#13. Texas Roadhouse Grill

#12. Logan's Roadhouse

#11. Barons Steaks & Spirits

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (445 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 8121 Amalfi Pl Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-8157- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Japanese- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 780 Coastal Grand Circle #02 Unit V-02, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (281 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 760 Coastal Grand Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9770- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1136 Oak Forest Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-9796- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9650 N Kings Hwy The Galleria Shopping Center, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4006

#10. Chuck's Steak House

#9. Outback Steakhouse

#8. Angus Steakhouse & Seafood

#7. Outback Steakhouse

#6. Angelo's Steak and Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,117 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9695 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4650 Factory Stores Boulevard Tanger Outlets, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (808 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2011 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-4644- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (377 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7025 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-3024- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,203 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2311 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

#5. LongHorn Steakhouse

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#3. Logan's Roadhouse

#2. Thoroughbreds Chophouse

#1. New York Prime

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (318 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1180 Oak Forest Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (698 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 8211 Marina Pkwy Grande Dunes, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-8128- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (457 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4511 Highway 17 S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29582-5252- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$$$- Address: 9706 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-4008- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (660 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 405 28th Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3001

