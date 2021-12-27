Highest-rated steakhouses in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Knoxville on Tripadvisor .
#18. Charley's Philly Steaks- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: not available
- Address: 7600 Kingston Pike #1336, Knoxville, TN 37919-5600
#17. Harvest Restaurant- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5018
#16. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 314 A Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912
#15. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Knoxville- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7641 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5605
#14. Lonesome Dove Knoxville- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 N Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1007
#13. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 330 North Peters Road., Knoxville, TN 37922
#12. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3071 Kinzel Way, Knoxville, TN 37924-2190
#11. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7740 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5518
#10. Chops South- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7417 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920-6613
#9. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Morrell Road, Knoxville, TN 37919
#8. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11001 Turkey Drive, Knoxville, TN 37922
#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11287 Parkside Dr #14, Knoxville, TN 37934
#6. Ye Olde Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (419 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6838 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920-6564
#5. The Chop House Knoxville N- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4870 Harvest Mill Way, Knoxville, TN 37918-1747
#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 950 Volunteer Landing Ln, Knoxville, TN 37915
#3. Brazeiros Churrascaria - Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
#2. The Chop House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9700 Kingston Pike Ste 21, Knoxville, TN 37922-3385
#1. Connors Steak & Seafood- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,702 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10915 Turkey Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1970
