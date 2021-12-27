ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Highest-rated steakhouses in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAnyF_0d1piXHG00
Endla // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Knoxville on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mEsc_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#18. Charley's Philly Steaks

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: not available

- Address: 7600 Kingston Pike #1336, Knoxville, TN 37919-5600
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wTv3I_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#17. Harvest Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5018
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVwOA_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#16. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 314 A Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jnr9W_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#15. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Knoxville

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7641 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5605
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11753Y_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#14. Lonesome Dove Knoxville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 100 N Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1007
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iVnuH_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#13. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 330 North Peters Road., Knoxville, TN 37922
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAlQU_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#12. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3071 Kinzel Way, Knoxville, TN 37924-2190
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5BIU_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#11. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7740 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5518
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BcgeI_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#10. Chops South

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7417 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920-6613
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wpNV_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#9. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Morrell Road, Knoxville, TN 37919
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjqsE_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#8. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11001 Turkey Drive, Knoxville, TN 37922
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMSM7_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 11287 Parkside Dr #14, Knoxville, TN 37934
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEHrA_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#6. Ye Olde Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (419 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6838 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920-6564
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4Pz5_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#5. The Chop House Knoxville N

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4870 Harvest Mill Way, Knoxville, TN 37918-1747
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwemB_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 950 Volunteer Landing Ln, Knoxville, TN 37915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r9bNE_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#3. Brazeiros Churrascaria - Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYOFA_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9700 Kingston Pike Ste 21, Knoxville, TN 37922-3385
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kIFO_0d1piXHG00
Tripadvisor

#1. Connors Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,702 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10915 Turkey Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1970
- Read more on Tripadvisor

