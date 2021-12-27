Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Knoxville, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Knoxville on Tripadvisor .

#18. Charley's Philly Steaks

#17. Harvest Restaurant

#16. Outback Steakhouse

#15. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Knoxville

#14. Lonesome Dove Knoxville

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (10 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: not available- Address: 7600 Kingston Pike #1336, Knoxville, TN 37919-5600- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5018- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (121 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 314 A Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7641 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5605- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 100 N Central St, Knoxville, TN 37902-1007

#13. Outback Steakhouse

#12. Texas Roadhouse

#11. LongHorn Steakhouse

#10. Chops South

#9. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (195 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 330 North Peters Road., Knoxville, TN 37922- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3071 Kinzel Way, Knoxville, TN 37924-2190- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (100 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7740 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919-5518- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7417 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920-6613- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 120 Morrell Road, Knoxville, TN 37919

#8. Texas Roadhouse

#7. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

#6. Ye Olde Steak House

#5. The Chop House Knoxville N

#4. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 11001 Turkey Drive, Knoxville, TN 37922- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (232 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 11287 Parkside Dr #14, Knoxville, TN 37934- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (419 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6838 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920-6564- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4870 Harvest Mill Way, Knoxville, TN 37918-1747- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 950 Volunteer Landing Ln, Knoxville, TN 37915

#3. Brazeiros Churrascaria - Brazilian Steakhouse

#2. The Chop House

#1. Connors Steak & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (355 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 6901 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (254 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 9700 Kingston Pike Ste 21, Knoxville, TN 37922-3385- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,702 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10915 Turkey Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934-1970