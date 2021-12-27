Endla // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Milwaukee on Tripadvisor .

#16. Cork 'N Cleaver

#15. Alioto's

#14. Dream Dance Steakhouse

#13. The Packing House

#12. Rare Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5311 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-6114- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Italian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3041 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222-4396- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233-2655- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 900 E Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

#11. Mason Street Grill

#10. Ward's House of Prime

#9. Rodizio Grill Milwaukee

#8. Milwaukee Steakhouse

#7. Jackson Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (707 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 425 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3702- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 540 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3805- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (421 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 777 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 6024 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213-4179- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 3736 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53215-1730

#6. Carson's

#5. Five O'Clock Steakhouse

#4. The Capital Grille

#3. Milwaukee ChopHouse

#2. Carnevor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 301 W Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1110- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2416 W State St Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, WI 53233-1036- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 310 W Wisconsin Ave Unit 100W, Milwaukee, WI 53203- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 633 N 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53203- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 718 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4404

#1. Mo's A Place For Steaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203-2402