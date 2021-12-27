Highest-rated steakhouses in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Milwaukee on Tripadvisor .
#16. Cork 'N Cleaver- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5311 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-6114
#15. Alioto's- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3041 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222-4396
#14. Dream Dance Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233-2655
#13. The Packing House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 E Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
#12. Rare Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
#11. Mason Street Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (707 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 425 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3702
#10. Ward's House of Prime- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 540 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3805
#9. Rodizio Grill Milwaukee- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (421 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 777 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
#8. Milwaukee Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6024 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213-4179
#7. Jackson Grill- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3736 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53215-1730
#6. Carson's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 W Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1110
#5. Five O'Clock Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2416 W State St Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, WI 53233-1036
#4. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 310 W Wisconsin Ave Unit 100W, Milwaukee, WI 53203
#3. Milwaukee ChopHouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 633 N 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
#2. Carnevor- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 718 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4404
#1. Mo's A Place For Steaks- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203-2402
