Milwaukee, WI

Highest-rated steakhouses in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

Endla // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Milwaukee on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#16. Cork 'N Cleaver

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5311 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207-6114
Tripadvisor

#15. Alioto's

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3041 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222-4396
Tripadvisor

#14. Dream Dance Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233-2655
Tripadvisor

#13. The Packing House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (376 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 E Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
Tripadvisor

#12. Rare Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Mason Street Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (707 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 425 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3702
Tripadvisor

#10. Ward's House of Prime

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 540 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-3805
Tripadvisor

#9. Rodizio Grill Milwaukee

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (421 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 777 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Tripadvisor

#8. Milwaukee Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6024 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53213-4179
Tripadvisor

#7. Jackson Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3736 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee, WI 53215-1730
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Carson's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 W Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203-1110
Tripadvisor

#5. Five O'Clock Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2416 W State St Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, WI 53233-1036
Tripadvisor

#4. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 310 W Wisconsin Ave Unit 100W, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Tripadvisor

#3. Milwaukee ChopHouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 633 N 5th St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Tripadvisor

#2. Carnevor

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (314 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 718 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, WI 53202-4404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Mo's A Place For Steaks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 720 N Plankinton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203-2402
- Read more on Tripadvisor

