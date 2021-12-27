Highest-rated steakhouses in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Kichigin // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Umbra- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, French
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 708 S 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1116
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Axels Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2540 Cleveland Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113-2719
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (567 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1808
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. 801 Chophouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2500
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Best Steak House- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5455 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1958
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Jax Cafe- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1928 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-4397
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. P.S. Steak- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-3220
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. JD Hoyt's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1314
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. The Capital Grille- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (828 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Hennepin Ave LaSalle Plaza, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1818
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 645 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1818
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 920 2nd Avenue South Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55402
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Manny's Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,926 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2886
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Murray's- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 26 S 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1571
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0