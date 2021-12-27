ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Highest-rated steakhouses in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Kichigin // Shutterstock

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEOsH_0d1piVVo00
Tripadvisor

#13. Umbra

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, French

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 708 S 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1116
Tripadvisor

#12. Axels Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2540 Cleveland Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113-2719
Tripadvisor

#11. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (567 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 700 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1808
Tripadvisor

#10. 801 Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2500
Tripadvisor

#9. Best Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5455 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1958
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERxEI_0d1piVVo00
Tripadvisor

#8. Jax Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1928 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-4397
Tripadvisor

#7. P.S. Steak

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-3220
Tripadvisor

#6. JD Hoyt's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1314
Tripadvisor

#5. The Capital Grille

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (828 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 801 Hennepin Ave LaSalle Plaza, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1818
Tripadvisor

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,599 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 645 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1818
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqwTc_0d1piVVo00
Tripadvisor

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 920 2nd Avenue South Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Tripadvisor

#2. Manny's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,926 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2886
Tripadvisor

#1. Murray's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 26 S 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1571
