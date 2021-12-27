Kichigin // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Minneapolis, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Minneapolis on Tripadvisor .

#13. Umbra

#12. Axels Restaurant

#11. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop

#10. 801 Chophouse

#9. Best Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, French- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 708 S 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415-1116- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2540 Cleveland Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113-2719- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (567 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Sushi- Price: $$$$- Address: 700 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1808- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 801 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2500- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 5455 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419-1958

#8. Jax Cafe

#7. P.S. Steak

#6. JD Hoyt's

#5. The Capital Grille

#4. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (357 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 1928 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418-4397- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 510 Groveland Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-3220- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 301 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1314- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (828 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 801 Hennepin Ave LaSalle Plaza, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1818- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,599 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian- Price: $$$$- Address: 645 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403-1818

#3. Ruth's Chris Steak House

#2. Manny's Steakhouse

#1. Murray's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 920 2nd Avenue South Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55402- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,926 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 825 Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55402-2886- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 26 S 6th St, Minneapolis, MN 55402-1571