Highest-rated steakhouses in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Montgomery on Tripadvisor .

#10. Baumhower's Downtown

#9. Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi

#8. Sinclair's Restaurant

#7. Steak-Out Montgomery

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 201 S Union St, Montgomery, AL 36104-4369- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 8173 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-6705- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7847 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-6711- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)- Detailed ratings: not available- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: not available- Address: 2930 Carter Hill Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106-2531- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 2295 Cobbs Ford Rd, Prattville, AL 36066

#5. Outback Steakhouse

#4. Texas Roadhouse

#3. LongHorn Steakhouse

#2. Charles Anthony's Restaurant At The Pub

#1. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 1430 Taylor Road, Montgomery, AL 36117- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (185 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7525 Eastchase Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36117-6891- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Bar- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4095 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 10044 Chantilly Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36117- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (420 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 7078 Eastchase Pkwy The Shoppes at EastChase, Montgomery, AL 36117-6867

