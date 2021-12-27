Highest-rated steakhouses in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor
stockcreations // Shutterstock
Highest-rated steakhouses in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Montgomery on Tripadvisor .
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Baumhower's Downtown- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 S Union St, Montgomery, AL 36104-4369
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8173 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-6705
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Sinclair's Restaurant- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7847 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-6711
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Steak-Out Montgomery- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: not available
- Address: 2930 Carter Hill Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106-2531
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2295 Cobbs Ford Rd, Prattville, AL 36066
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1430 Taylor Road, Montgomery, AL 36117
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7525 Eastchase Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36117-6891
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4095 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Charles Anthony's Restaurant At The Pub- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10044 Chantilly Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36117
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (420 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7078 Eastchase Pkwy The Shoppes at EastChase, Montgomery, AL 36117-6867
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0