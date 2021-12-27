ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Highest-rated steakhouses in Montgomery, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Montgomery on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tT27S_0d1piUd500
Tripadvisor

#10. Baumhower's Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 S Union St, Montgomery, AL 36104-4369
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ay7R9_0d1piUd500
Tripadvisor

#9. Miyako Japanese Steak & Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8173 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-6705
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnLa4_0d1piUd500
Tripadvisor

#8. Sinclair's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7847 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery, AL 36116-6711
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obG4l_0d1piUd500
Tripadvisor

#7. Steak-Out Montgomery

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: not available
- Address: 2930 Carter Hill Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106-2531
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mBbG_0d1piUd500
Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2295 Cobbs Ford Rd, Prattville, AL 36066
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020Me4_0d1piUd500
Tripadvisor

#5. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1430 Taylor Road, Montgomery, AL 36117
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FE0JV_0d1piUd500
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7525 Eastchase Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36117-6891
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwBeT_0d1piUd500
Tripadvisor

#3. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4095 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ue5d1_0d1piUd500
Tripadvisor

#2. Charles Anthony's Restaurant At The Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10044 Chantilly Pkwy, Montgomery, AL 36117
- Read more on Tripadvisor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHrmj_0d1piUd500
Tripadvisor

#1. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (420 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7078 Eastchase Pkwy The Shoppes at EastChase, Montgomery, AL 36117-6867
- Read more on Tripadvisor

