Highest-rated steakhouses in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Mobile on Tripadvisor .

#9. Launch

#8. Bamboo Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

#7. Logan's Roadhouse

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

#5. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 251 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602-2615- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 650 Cody Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695-3418- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (35 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 3250 Airport Blvd Ste F5, Mobile, AL 36606-3800- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6201 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3128- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 4017 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

#4. Texas Roadhouse

#3. Briquettes Steakhouse

#2. Briquettes Steakhouse

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 6150 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3143- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 312 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36608-5033- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$ - $$$- Address: 901 Montlimar Dr, Mobile, AL 36609-1729- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse- Price: $$$$- Address: 2058 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606-1718