Mobile, AL

Highest-rated steakhouses in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

 4 days ago

stockcreations // Shutterstock

Highest-rated steakhouses in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Mobile on Tripadvisor .

Tripadvisor

#9. Launch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 251 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602-2615
Tripadvisor

#8. Bamboo Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 Cody Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695-3418
Tripadvisor

#7. Logan's Roadhouse

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3250 Airport Blvd Ste F5, Mobile, AL 36606-3800
Tripadvisor

#6. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6201 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3128
Tripadvisor

#5. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4017 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Tripadvisor

#4. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6150 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3143
Tripadvisor

#3. Briquettes Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 312 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36608-5033
Tripadvisor

#2. Briquettes Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 Montlimar Dr, Mobile, AL 36609-1729
Tripadvisor

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2058 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606-1718
