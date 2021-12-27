Highest-rated steakhouses in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated steakhouses in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Mobile on Tripadvisor .
#9. Launch- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 251 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602-2615
#8. Bamboo Steakhouse and Sushi Bar- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 Cody Rd S, Mobile, AL 36695-3418
#7. Logan's Roadhouse- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3250 Airport Blvd Ste F5, Mobile, AL 36606-3800
#6. LongHorn Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6201 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3128
#5. Outback Steakhouse- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4017 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
#4. Texas Roadhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6150 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608-3143
#3. Briquettes Steakhouse- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 312 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile, AL 36608-5033
#2. Briquettes Steakhouse- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 Montlimar Dr, Mobile, AL 36609-1729
#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2058 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606-1718
