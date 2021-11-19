ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes rear wing, says Horner

By Alan Baldwin
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Red Bull are concerned about the legality of the rear wing used by Formula One rivals Mercedes and will protest if they see something suspicious at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, principal Christian Horner said on Friday.

Horner spoke after stewards rejected a Mercedes request to review a decision not to punish Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen for an incident with Lewis Hamilton at the previous race in Brazil.

Mercedes lead Red Bull by 11 points in the constructors' championship, with Verstappen 14 clear of Hamilton in the drivers' standings with three races remaining.

Red Bull have long had suspicions about the Mercedes rear wing, with Verstappen feeling it with his hands after a Saturday sprint race in Brazil anddrawing a 50,000 euro ($56,545) fine.

The FIA introduced new flexibility tests after Azerbaijan in June following suspicions some teams were bending the rules with wings that passed static inspection but worked differently at speed.

Horner spoke of 'score marks' from flexing apparently visible on the end-plates of the wing.

"I think this is something even more advanced... it's hidden in the way that it operates so that it's harder to spot from a camera," he said.

"You can see the straight line performance since Hungary (in August), and particularly in the last two grands prix, has gone exponential. And I think that obviously concerns us."

Asked whether Red Bull were prepared to protest, Horner replied: "Make no bones about it, if we see it on the car here it will be protested."

Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' head of trackside engineering, rejected the suspicion.

"We've had a look at it (the wing) and there are no score marks," he told Sky Sports television.

"From our point of view we're absolutely happy with what we've got on the car. We've invited the FIA to look at it as much as they want, they don't have any issue with what we've got," he added.

"We'll work out what's fastest, we'll stick it on the car and we'll not take advice from another team."

Horner said Red Bull technical head Adrian Newey and chief engineer Paul Monaghan had been discussing the matter with the governing body.

Horner said the wing was likely to be less of a factor in Qatar than at Saudi Arabia's Jeddah street circuit and Abu Dhabi, the last two races of the season.

"You could have a situation like Brazil where the car (Mercedes) is quite simply unraceable," he said of his rivals' straight line speed.

($1 = 0.8843 euros)

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autosport Online

Mercedes: No score marks on F1 rear wing

With the intensity of the F1 title battle between the top two teams ramping up with three races remaining, Red Bull is placing a growing focus on the behaviour of its rival's rear wing. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner made it clear in Qatar on Friday that he felt...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Red Bull not holding back - threatens to protest Mercedes car!

Christian Horner says Red Bull will not hold back and will protest Mercedes if what it spotted on the rear wing of the Brackley squad's car in Brazil is seen again in Qatar or in the final two races of the 2021 season. Horner has emphasized on multiple occasions in...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

What is going on with Red Bull’s flappy F1 rear wing

Not for the first time this season, Red Bull’s mechanics could once again be seen fixing a problem with the DRS actuator and mechanism during Free Practice 2 in Qatar on Friday evening. The failure is easily identifiable when the car is out on track, as the rear wing’s top...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Mercedes and Red Bull react to stewards' decision

Mercedes and Red Bull have given their reactions over the stewards' decision to dismiss a potential review of the Max Verstappen/Lewis Hamilton clash in Brazil. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner have offered initial reactions to the stewards' decision not to grant a review of the incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Red Bull find solution to Verstappen's rear wing problem

Red Bull faced further issues with their rear wing during practice in Qatar, but the situation was resolved for qualifying. Red Bull have addressed concerns around their rear wing ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, according to team advisor Helmut Marko. As drivers got to grips with the Losail International...
MOTORSPORTS
