ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit's Big Three automakers lag industry on fuel economy

By David Shepardson
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdeqR_0d1pVhTP00
A motorist stretches the fuel hose as far as it will go while filling up after a lengthy wait to enter a gasoline station during a surge in the demand for fuel following the cyberattack that crippled the Colonial Pipeline, in Durham, North Carolina, U.S. May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Detroit's Big Three automakers, General Motors (GM.N), Ford Motor Co (F.N) and Chrysler parent Stellantis lag other automakers in fuel economy performance as they sell a rising number of large trucks and SUVs, a government report released on Friday shows.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said fuel economy for new vehicles hit a high in the 2020 model year at 25.4 miles per gallon but added that projected industry fuel economy for the 2021 model year will decline to 25.3 mpg.

The three U.S. automakers have the lowest fleet wide fuel economy of 14 major car companies.

GM is projected to be the lowest of all automakers in 2021 with a fleet average of 21.5 mpg for all its vehicles, just behind Stellantis at 21.6 mpg, with Ford Motor Co at 22.7 mpg.

The report said since 2004, carbon dioxide emissions have decreased by 24% as fuel economy has improved by 32%.

The report said only Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Subaru (9778.T)and Honda Motor (7267.T) met requirements without using credits. Automakers can either purchase credits or use credits earned from earlier model years.

The report shows GM, Daimler AG's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes and Stellantis all bought significant credits in 2020, while Tesla, Honda and Toyota Motor (7203.T) all sold credits.

In August, the EPA proposed reversing the Trump-era loosening of vehicle emissions rules with a new plan to boost efficiency 10% in the 2023 model year, aiming for a fleet average of 52 mpg by 2026.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy said "automakers are producing cars that are barely more fuel efficient on average than what they sold a year ago."

Dan Becker, director of the Safe Climate Transport Campaign, said the report shows "auto companies have made sky-high promises to turn out clean cars, but the EPA’s report shows they have produced very few."

He said the 2020 improvement - just 1.9% over 2019 - showed that "with weak rules, automakers will keep pushing gas guzzlers, sticking consumers with high gas bills and plentiful pollution."

For 2020, GM and Ford both averaged 23 miles per gallon, while Stellantis averaged 21.3 mpg. Tesla, which makes only electric vehicles, led the industry, while Honda averaged 29.1 mpg, which was first among automakers building gas-powered vehicles.

The report showed that over the last five years, GM's and Ford's performances barely improved, while Stellantis' fell by 0.5 mpg.

Stellantis said on Friday it is investing more than $35 billion through 2025 to develop battery electric vehicles but said "consumer and manufacturing incentives and recharging infrastructure" are needed to move the market toward EVs.

The report also showed average vehicle weight in 2020 rose to another all-time high of 4,166 pounds, while average horsepower and size both also set records.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thefabricator.com

Automakers, countries sign pledge to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040

A group of countries, companies, and cities have committed to phasing out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040, according to Reuters. “The Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans” is a pledge to accelerate the transition to low-carbon emission vehicles. Participants include automakers Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Mercedes Benz, BYD Co. Ltd., and Jaguar Land Rover; Uber and Leaseplan; the countries of India, New Zealand, and Poland, joining a number of nations already committed to ensuring all new cars and vans are zero emission by 2040 or earlier, including Britain; and the cities of Seoul and Sao Paolo.
ECONOMY
Metro International

U.S. vehicle fuel economy hits new high in 2020 — EPA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the fuel economy for new vehicles hit a new high in the 2020 model year at 25.4 miles per gallon but most automakers relied on credits to meet federal emissions requirements. The report said since 2004, carbon dioxide emissions have decreased...
TRAFFIC
arcamax.com

Detroit's next big idea: Tiny trucks

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Trevor McKinnon decided to buy a new car slowly and then all at once. In a matter of days, he had to call on his boyfriend’s parents to shuttle a water heater and he read a review of the Maverick, a pint-sized pickup truck — the newest new thing from Ford Motor Co.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
aithority.com

WirelessCar Establishes New US Headquarters In Detroit To Support US Automakers’ Digital Vehicle Transformation

New expanded office in the heart of “Motor City” strengthens commitment to invest close to automakers and customers in North America. WirelessCar is one of the world’s leading innovators of digital vehicle services, connecting cars, ecosystems, business flows and fleets. WirelessCar is a 20-year innovator recognized for driving the software...
DETROIT, MI
Connersville News-Examiner

Carmakers have miles to go to hit Biden’s fuel economy goals

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s calculation of modest gains in carmakers’ fuel economy last year spotlight the need for a rapid increase in electric vehicles if the industry is to meet proposed targets. The EPA reported Friday that carmakers achieved an average of 25.4 miles per gallon for vehicles made...
ECONOMY
Detroit News

EPA: Detroit Three vehicles lag in emissions, MPG ratings

Washington — Vehicles built by Detroit's Big Three automakers produced the most emissions and had the worst MPG ratings of all major producers in model year 2020, according to new data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Stellantis NV came in last in a field of 14 automakers for both...
DETROIT, MI
Newswise

Electric vehicles dominate list of efficient cars in 2022 Fuel Economy Guide

Newswise — As the holiday road trip season approaches and more workers are headed back to offices and daily commutes, Oak Ridge National Laboratory has released the federal government’s new 2022 Fuel Economy Guide. The report provides the latest fuel efficiency stats and money-saving tips for new and used vehicles.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Gm#Ford Motor Co Lrb F N#Chrysler#Tesla Inc#Honda Motor#Daimler Ag#Mercedes#Toyota Motor#Trump
CNBC

Detroit automakers ask union workers to submit Covid vaccination status

The Detroit automakers are asking their roughly 153,000 plant employees represented by the United Auto Workers to voluntarily submit their Covid-19 vaccination status. The voluntary submission process is a step below the automakers mandating non-union salaried employees submit their vaccination status. The UAW has encouraged members to get vaccinated, but...
DETROIT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

The U.S. auto market cooled slightly in October compared to the previous month, as the average days to sell increased, but demand still remained high as inventories around the country and the world continued to be constrained because of the shortage in microchips. Automakers had to lower their output, and some even scrapped entire model […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Carscoops

Detroit Switched To Unleaded Fuel 50 Years Ago, Here’s How Horsepower Took A Hit

“We all know we’re polluting the atmosphere,” Alex Mair, chief engineer of Chevrolet told the New York Times. “But I think we’ve caught it in time, we can turn this around.”. Mair wasn’t talking this month about GM’s electric vehicles program as the world’s leaders met at COP26 to tackle...
CARS
cheddar.com

How Entrepreneurs Are Fueling the U.S. Economy

November is National Entrepreneurship Month. Sam Johnson, EY Americas Vice Chair of Markets and Accounts, joins Cheddar to discuss the winner for EY's National Entrepreneur of The Year award, why entrepreneurship is so important to the U.S. economy, and how entrepreneurs can contribute to the growth and success of Fortun 500 companies.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's industrial profits growth accelerates in Oct

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a faster pace in October, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, providing a buffer for a faltering economy battered by soaring raw material prices. Profits in October rose 24.6% from a year earlier to 818.7 billion yuan ($128.1...
ECONOMY
Motorious

Toyota Busts The Car Microchip Shortage

Unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know for about a year automakers have been suffering from a shortage of microprocessor chips which are necessary for a number of features. This has meant auto giants shuttering factories for weeks on end, trimming back on production, and even storing unfinished cars in hopes they can install the chips at a later date. With predictions of this situation being alleviated in a matter or months or even a couple of years, it might be shocking to hear Toyota has already found a solution.
BUSINESS
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy