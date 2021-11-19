ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The NFT market is now worth more than $7 billion, but legal issues facing the nascent sector could hinder its growth, JPMorgan says

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3li8Ke_0d1pTHeD00
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
  • A recent boom in NFT sales has catapulted the nascent market to a value of $7 billion, according to JPMorgan.
  • While the NFT market has strong prospects, legal hurdles could hinder its growth.
  • "The growth of the NFT market would be conditional on NFT market participants and regulators addressing the legal issues facing the industry," JPMorgan said.

The NFT market has seen explosive growth this year as sales of the digital art items hover at a monthly rate of about $2 billion, JPMorgan said in a Thursday note.

That's a big increase from monthly sales volume of about $400 million at the start of the year, and it has helped drive the market cap of the NFT universe to about $7 billion, according to the bank.

Besides more NFT sales, a spike in the dollar value of many digitized tokens has contributed to the rise in value of the market, with high profile sales of CryptoPunks and work from artists like Beeple fetching tens of millions of dollars.

"The activity in NFT markets appears to be still rather irregular with occasional bursts rather than sustained increases in volumes," JPMorgan observed.

The growth in the NFT market has caught the attention of legacy auction houses like Sotheby's and Christie's, which have both launched their own NFT marketplaces to get in on the action. Those moves should only add to the sector's continued gains, according to the note.

"By creating marketplaces for illiquid assets such as digital art, collectibles, music, gaming and other assets, the NFT universe is surely set to continue to grow strongly over the coming years because it helps to solve the problem of injecting liquidity into naturally illiquid assets such as collectibles," JPMorgan said.

But the NFT market's growth going forward continues to face legal and regulatory hurdles that touch on copyrights, intellectual property rights, ownership of the token vs. ownership of the content, and authentication.

And because NFTs are non-fungible, they are not securities and are not subject to securities regulations in many countries.

"In turn, lack of regulations are making NFTs vulnerable to copyright theft, unauthorized replication and fraud, and storage failure," JPMorgan said. And aside from legal risks, NFTs still have to overcome protocol risks like hacking, platform risks related to governance, and high gas fees stemming from the ethereum network, the bank said.

All-in, this means that the NFT market's prospects are "conditional on NFT market participants and regulators addressing the legal issues facing the industry," JPMorgan concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Bank Of Canada Asserts Cryptocurrencies Create No Big Risks To The Economy Yet

Canada’s apex bank does not see cryptocurrencies as a major threat in tilting the balance of the financial ecosystem. The Bank’s Deputy Governor shared this sentiment in a symposium but highlighted the potential powers of stablecoins. Canada is seen as one of the progressive jurisdictions for cryptocurrencies after they became...
WORLD
insidebitcoins.com

Grayscale says the metaverse sector could soon reach a $1 trillion market value

The metaverse is currently a hot topic in the crypto sector. It has attracted major key players in the crypto and traditional sectors, and according to a recent report by Grayscale, this sector could soon hit a valuation of $1 trillion. Grayscale is currently the largest digital asset management firm...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Copyrights#Hinder#Nft#Cryptopunks#Beeple#Sotheby#Christie
NEWSBTC

How Do Crypto Profits Impact The Housing Market? An Informal Report

Is the housing market in a bubble? Is the cryptocurrency party about to blow up? This informal study is fascinating because it doesn’t come from the crypto world. The author, Rick Palacios Jr., is the Director of Research at John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The results are surprising, to say the least. Especially considering how early we are. Whatever camp you’re in, one thing’s for sure, cryptocurrencies will be a big factor for the rest of the decade. Maybe for the whole century, even.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Morgan Stanley Deepens Crypto Exposure Through Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Leading investment bank Morgan Stanley has once again deepened its crypto bet through Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The megabank had been invested in crypto through the trust for a while now across various funds. In a recent SEC filing, the bank revealed that it had dramatically increased its holdings in the trust over the summer. When it seemed like the broader market was panicking due to low prices, the wealth management firm had been filling up its bags.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Crypto broker eToro says it will delist cardano and tron for US customers by the end of the year because of regulatory concerns

EToro has surprised crypto investors by announcing it will delist cardano's ada token and the TRON Foundation's tron token for US customers from December 26. The Israeli exchange cited regulatory concerns as the reason for its decision to delist the two cryptocurrencies. From Boxing Day, US-based users will no longer be able to buy ada or tron, while staking for those assets will end on December 31.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Charter Communications CEO Rutledge sells stock, raising more than $59 million

Charter Communications Inc. disclosed Wednesday that Chairman and Chief Executive Thomas Rutledge sold 88,000 of the broadband communications services company's shares in the open market over the past two days, to raise about $59.4 million. The weighted average price of the stock sales was at $674.82, according to a MarketWatch analysis, or just above Tuesday's closing price of $674.74. The Form 4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Rutledge sold 43,106 at an average price of $674.3398 on Nov. 22 and sold 44,894 shares at $675.2855 on Nov. 23. The shares sold represented about 26.5% of his Rutledge's stake in the company, according to FactSet data, but Charter said that doesn't not include options to buy company stock that are beneficially owned by Rutledge. The stock, which slipped 0.1% in premarket trading, has dropped 14.9% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF has lost 6.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

$40 Billion Austalian Pension Fund Rest Super Plans to Invest in Crypto

Andrew Lill – CIO of Rest Super – hinted that his company might become the first pension fund in Australia to invest in cryptocurrencies. Retail Employees Superannuation Trust (also known as Rest Super) could become the first Australian retirement fund to invest in digital assets. However, Andrew Lill – CIO of the company – noted that cryptocurrencies are still a “very volatile investment,” and the company intends to enter the market with a “fairly small allocation.”
MARKETS
The Independent

Ethereum is a better bet than bitcoin, JPMorgan says

Ethereum could be a better bet for investors than bitcoin, according to US banking giant JPMorgan Chase.The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency has risen in price by more than 500 per cent in 2021, compared to a 96 per cent rise for BTC, and now has a market cap roughly half that of bitcoin’s.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketOne of the reasons for investors to place their faith in Ethereum (ether) over bitcoin is the utility that its underlying technology offers, a recent research note from JPMorgan claimed.It has already played a leading role in the emerging industry...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Big US Investment Bank Is Doubling Down On Its Bitcoin Exposure

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gained increasing mainstream adoption over the years, managing to transform skeptics into backers along the way. What Happened: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), the fourth-largest investment bank, bought more of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) into a number of its investment funds, filings with the SEC revealed. The Grayscale...
MARKETS
Reuters

JPMorgan grows its market share in risky direction

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) were among the lenders that were deemed more “systemically important” than they were a year ago by the Financial Stability Board on Tuesday. The global watchdog accordingly raised the amount of capital it thinks they should hold.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

MoonPay scores $3.4 billion valuation as the PayPal for crypto reportedly plans hiring spree

MoonPay, the self-described PayPal for crypto, raised more than half a billion dollars in an effort to beef up its staff. The Miami-based company said in a press release that it raised $555 million in a funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Coatue. The equity injection gave the company a $3.4 billion valuation and the power to add hundreds more jobs.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy