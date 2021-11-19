ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Snowpez? Kids get creative with snowplow names

Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont's snowplows this winter.

Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department's Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities. The entries ranged from “creative and clever, to cute and silly," the agency said.

Participating schools got a visit from their newly named plows this week.

One child was so upset she had missed the visit from the snowplow named Super Snow Storm that the driver and plow will visit again, said Amy Tatko, spokesperson for the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Colorado, Michigan and Minnesota have also had contests to name snowplows.

The full list of the Vermont names — including Snowbegone Kenobe, Plowy McPlowFace, Brr-rito and Steve — can be found on the transportation department's website.

