DC Man Charged In Homecoming Weekend Shooting At Morgan State University

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 7 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Washington, D.C. man was charged in the shooting of an 18-year-old student at Morgan State University last month.

Marcellus Walls was arrested Wednesday in Baltimore City. He is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges. It is unclear if Walls is a student at the university.

Investigators believe Walls shot the student in the chest after homecoming celebrations on campus on October 23. The student suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“I want to thank the Baltimore Police Department and Morgan State University for their determined efforts,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “This arrest sends a clear message that gun violence will not be tolerated in Baltimore, and those responsible for performing these cowardly acts will be held accountable.”

There is no word on a motive in the shooting. Walls is being held without bail at Central Booking.

