NASCAR announced Friday morning the return of practice and qualifying for the 2022 season, including a knockout-style qualifying format for all three series. For the past two seasons, most races were held without on-track activity leading up to race day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bigger events such as the Daytona 500 and the championship race were among the eight Cup Series races that had practice and qualifying last year. A performance matrix was used for all three series to set the starting lineup when qualifying wasn’t held.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO