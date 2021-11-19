ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Winners announced in Bullying Prevention Contest

The Huron County Prevention Coalition hosted a Bullying Prevention Contest for Bullying Prevention Month that occurred in October.

Here are the winners:

4-6 Category:

Deyonn Clark — 6th grade, Willard Middle School

7-9 Category:

Tera Tedder — 9th grade, Willard High School

9-12 Category:

Paige Tindal — 12th grade, Willard High School

Deyonn Clark

Why do I feel Bullying Prevention is Important?

First, people who get bullied try to take their life and I do not want them to do that, there's people that think they are awesome. Also, I want it to stop because families are hurt that their kids ask why they are alive. Another reason is because they really go through a ton of stuff and bullies only bully them because they don't get their way or they are mad at life. I want it to stop because I'm tired of seeing scars on people when they go out. It's important because little kids who get bullied are trying to burn their leg like me when I got bullied. I wanted to cut my wrist. I wanted to get hit by a truck. I wanted to let someone kill me but it was just one teacher that helped me from that. I am still thankful till this day.

Tera Tedder

Why do I feel Bullying Prevention is Important?

Bullying prevention is important because it keeps kids from getting hurt or from hurting themselves. “Nationwide, 19% of students in grades 9–12 report being bullied on school property in the 12 months prior to the survey.” This came from an article I was reading. I know from experience what it feels like to be bullied and I’m only a freshman in high school. Kids even attempt suicide just to get away from bullying. The media really oversimplifies the terrible impact that bullying has on students.

Being a victim of bullying can cause severe anxiety, depression, and more. If it’s bad enough, it can even cause PTSD. Which means “Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder”. It’s sad how people, including myself, have to go through this all the time. The whole “people only bully others just because they have something going on at home” thing isn’t always true. Some kids just do it to climb the social ladder. You can still be a nice person and be popular.

I’m well-known in my school for being the “trans kid”. Everyone knows who I am, I'm not popular though. I’m just me, the quiet trans kid who stays to himself unless he’s around his friends. Even then, I still get bullied. So for anyone out there struggling with bullying and/or mental health issues, please reach out for help. It isn’t going to get better if you don’t. It might not get better even if you do reach out, but just try. There’s a big chance you will get help. Try to talk to someone, even if it’s one of your teachers. It could make a big difference.

Being different from a lot of people isn’t a bad thing. Even though bullies make it seem that way. Be proud of who you are, show your differences. I like to draw, so I show my capability whenever I can. It also helps me get away from the stress and anxiety that bullies induce. Stress isn’t a good thing, and you get a lot of it if bullied. I wish that people knew how to be popular without being rude.

Solutions to bullying are not simple. “Bullying prevention approaches that show the most promise confront the problem from many angles. They involve the entire school community — students, families, administrators, teachers, and staff such as bus drivers, nurses, cafeteria and front office staff — in creating a culture of respect. Zero tolerance and expulsion are not effective approaches.” This quote is from a bullying article on StopBullying.gov. Reaching out can seem very simple, but it really isn’t. Schools don’t take the right approach on bullying. We can all prevent bullying if we work very hard and do it together. So let's do it, let's get rid of it once and for all.

https://www.stopbullying.gov/resources/facts

Paige Tindal

Why do I feel Bullying Prevention is Important?

Bullying is a constant issue that revolves around everyone's worlds. Whether you are aware of it or not, someone has the chance of getting bullied around you. I feel bullying prevention is important because others are able to stand up for those who can't. The victim could be someone who feels like they are alone, even when they may not be. Most people affected don't speak up about the situation. Bullying prevention allows others to speak for those who don't.

Bullying prevention shines light on the topics people usually ignore. The victims of bullying often feel lost and/or stuck in the situation. Whether you are aware of bullying occuring or not, it's happening all around us. If the bullies are faced with what they are doing and recognize how they are affecting the victims, more than likely the situation would stop. Bullying prevention gives the victims a chance to speak up and give light on the situation occurring. Having others speak up and stand for you when you think you can't is an unbelievable act of courage. It's harder for bullies to stay out of the spotlight if everyone is aware of them. Everyone being informed keeps the bullying from continuously happening without noticeable consequence.

Everyone's actions matter. Whether you're a bystander or you are involved in bullying, you have a chance to change what is going on. Bullying affects the witnesses too. Those who witness bullying can often feel unsafe and afraid of whether or not they will become the next victim. With bullying prevention, you have a chance to change the course of what bullying is.

