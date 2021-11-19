ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ribbon Cutting Kicks Off 27th Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Ahead Of Sunday’s Big Race

By Howard Monroe
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29S1Qx_0d1o85iR00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Marathon weekend is here. Some 21,000 runners will snake their way through the city, but it may lead to some challenges if you live along the route.

All three races will kick off at North 22nd Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Winds are expected to die down and the temperatures will be moderate — which is perfect weather for running.

“The city looks amazing. The runners, they’re ready to run,” race director Kathleen Titus said.

And we’re off, to another marathon weekend. Saturday is the half marathon and 8K, and Sunday is the full marathon. It’s the 27th year for the race and it’s the city’s only full-length marathon.

“From a heartfelt thank you from the city of Philadelphia, thank you to each and every one for making this weekend a success,” City Representative Sheila Hess said.

Marathon weekend kicked off Friday afternoon with the expo at the Convention Center. Runners come from all 50 states, 38 countries and range in age from 11 to 90 years old.

“There’s an energy and excitement that just makes it worth doing,” legacy marathoner Mark Sullivan said.

Sullivan has run in every Philadelphia marathon dating back to 1994. The race was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.

“Philly is a big sports town and when you run in the marathon on Sunday, you’re the home sports team,” Sullivan said.

But the cheers may turn to jeers.

The center lanes of the Parkway were shut down by Friday afternoon and by Saturday morning, there will be dozens of other road closures and parking will be prohibited along the routes.

Cars parked around Pennsylvania Avenue, the Art Museum and Parkway will have to move by 2 a.m. Saturday and will be displaced through 5 p.m. Sunday. SEPTA bus routes are also being detoured.

Despite the inconvenience, race organizers say they’re ready for a successful weekend.

“It’s absolutely amazing. The vibe is exhilarating,” Titus said.

Unlike the Broad Street Run from a few weeks ago, they are encouraging people to come out to cheer on the runners.

For a complete guide of race day closures and info, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly, Windy Black Friday Sets Up For Winter-Like Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm and mostly sunny Thanksgiving, the rain and cold air return for Black Friday. Turkey Day wrapped up with some overnight showers. Any shower activity will end by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphians Get A Head Start On Holiday Shopping At Christmas Village In LOVE Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanksgiving Day in Philadelphia means Christmas Village is back at LOVE Park. There was so much excitement in the air for the 14th annual Christmas Village Thursday afternoon. People packed inside the open-air German Market early in the morning. Some having their pictures taken in front of the ‘I heart Philly’ sign. Dozens of venders including international and local ones selling gifts and decorations and ornaments. The smells were also impressive; people ate German food and sipping on hot chocolate. Many families from the Delaware Valley came out Thursday morning, but some are visiting from out of state, like one couple from Boise, Idaho. “We love it. This is actually a return trip for us. So we really love it here. Made it a point of coming back here,” Kyle Stevens told CBS3. “It’s just happiness,” Erica Lynn from West Philadelphia said. “You see all these people around you don’t really see, and it’s just good times, really.” Christmas Village runs through Christmas Eve.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Welcomes Back Thanksgiving Day Parade After One-Year Break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is all about celebrating with loved ones, and that was definitely on display at this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The celebration full of fun and wonder — and also long overdue. What a better way to personalize the Thanksgiving Day parade than with some Eagles cheer? Dancers shared moves alongside drummers on the parade route. It was exciting to see performances for the whole family. “We loved seeing the Eagles. It feels more personal to us,” Janet Ginzberg said. It is the oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation and something worth celebrating, especially after last year’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

‘Super Bowl Of Grocery Days’ Underway At ShopRite Of Fox Street In Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The rush is on to get those last-minute ingredients for Thanksgiving. Eyewitness News was at the ShopRite on Fox Street in Nicetown on Wednesday afternoon where the store was packed with customers. Jeff Brown, of Brown’s Super Stores, called it the “Super Bowl of grocery days.” He said supply chain issues were initially a concern, especially because more people are shopping this year. “We have seen an increase,” Brown said. “We prepared for it and we were a little worried we wouldn’t be able to get everything people need but it turns out we were able to do it. So we’re very well stocked.” Brown said the supply of turkeys was a concern but they made some adjustments, so they could keep up with the demand while continuing to donate turkeys as they have in years past.
SPORTS
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eliminating Free Metered Parking On December Saturdays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is getting rid of free meter parking for holiday shoppers. The city says the strategy is counter-productive. In a statement to CBS3, city leaders said “free parking on Saturdays in December encouraged all-day on-street parking while discouraging the turnover that is needed for customers to find a spot and start shopping.” The city says it will still work with businesses to ensure shopping is accessible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Road Closures Start Thursday Morning Ahead Of Philadelphia’s 2021 Thanksgiving Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city’s Thanksgiving Parade is back, and with it comes some road closures. There were some road closures Wednesday night as final preparations took place. Here’s a breakdown of what areas and roads to avoid if you’re making your way through the city. Parade Route Starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard Eastbound on John F. Kennedy Boulevard to 16th Street Northbound on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway Westbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Inner Lanes) to Eakins Oval Around Eakins Oval to Kelly Drive Parade disperses via Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Extension Road Closures Tuesday, November 23, 2021 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Eakins...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Franklin
inquirer.com

No, that’s not a cross on the Philadelphia Marathon medals

So you’ve done the impossible and crossed the finish line after 26.2 grueling miles of the Philadelphia Marathon, or 13.1 miles of the Philadelphia Half Marathon. Your mouth is bone dry, legs in excruciating pain with lactic acid buildup, and your eyes are bleary from exhaustion. So when you look...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni To Speak With Media Monday Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles’ Nick Sirianni will have media availability on Monday after the Birds got their first home win of the season Sunday against the Saints. The press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly. What: Eagles’ Nick Sirianni to speak with the media When: Monday, Nov. 22 Time: 2:45 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.   
NFL
CBS Philly

New USFL Football Team Coming To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new football team is coming to Philadelphia and it’s a bit of a blast from the past. The Philadelphia Stars will be one of eight teams in the new USFL. You might remember the Stars played in Philadelphia in the old USFL back in the early 1980s before the team moved to Baltimore. There’s no word on where the new Stars will play their home games when the season kicks off next April.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Marathon#Half Marathon#City#Hmonroenews
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Philadelphia Marathon 2021: Men's and Women's Top Finishers and Results

Mike Chesire and Leslie Sexton raced their way to victories at the 2021 Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday. Chesire finished with a time of 2:13:28 to defeat Dylan Gearinger, who had led the race at the 30-kilometer mark. Donald Cowart, Ashenafi Ketema Birhana and Lyle O'Brien rounded out the top five for the men's side.
SPORTS
Axios

Holiday season kicks off in Tampa this weekend

⛄️ Winter Village: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Downtown Tampa is a winter wonderland starting today. Lace up your skates and hit the ice rink, then stroll through the gingerbread-themed Sweet Street. Friday 6-11pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-11pm. $17 including ice skate rental. Follow Poinsettia Path to hop on the...
TAMPA, FL
thedp.com

Road closures, public transit detours to take effect during Philadelphia Marathon Weekend

The 2021 Philadelphia Marathon Weekend will cause multiple road closures and public transit route detours across the city. The road closures set to take place from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21 will affect several streets in the city, which will begin closing at 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Only the inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed on Friday. Reopening is scheduled for early afternoon, Philly Voice reported. Some SEPTA routes will also have closures in effect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wglr.com

Preparations nearly done for this weekend’s Madison Marathon

MADISON, Wis. — Preparations are almost done for the Madison Marathon this Sunday. Along with the full marathon, there will also be a half marathon, 10K and 5K run. The marathon begins at 7 a.m., while the half marathon begins at 7:10 and the 10K and 5K begin at 7:30.
MADISON, WI
WIVB

11 Day Power Play kicks off Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 11 Day Power Play hockey game is coming to Buffalo Riverworks. The game starts Sunday with 20 players on each team. They’ll be playing for 251 hours, raising money for cancer research and wellness programs around Western New York. They’re also looking forward to taking...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Philly

2021 Holiday Shopping Hours For Delaware Valley Malls

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Online shopping is expected to be popular again this holiday season as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but many area malls will be open for those who still want to do some in-person shopping. Check out the holiday hours for malls across the Delaware Valley below: PENNSYLVANIA Exton Square Mall    Thanksgiving Day – Closed Black Friday – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day – Closed New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Full list of hours here. Click here for directions. King of Prussia Mall Thanksgiving Day –...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy