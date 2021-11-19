ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands of Iranians protest over dried-up river

By Borzou Daragahi
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago



Thousands of Iranians angered over the drying of a treasured waterway poured into the parched riverbed on Friday to protest environmental and water mismanagement, confronting the government of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi with its first domestic crisis.

Videos of the protests showed thousands of people filling the riverbed and standing along the famous 10th Century 33-arch bridge that is a signature of Isfahan , former seat of Iran ’s Safavid empire. Demonstrators filled the horizon, and observers described the gathering as potentially Iran’s largest-ever environmental protest.

“Give us back the Zayandeh River ,” they chanted, whilst clapping hands.

In a startling contrast to most anti-government protests in Iran, state media covered Friday’s rally, which began more modestly earlier this week when farmers frustrated over the lack of water gathered on the riverbed. But the protest drew more supporters, and many joined the farmers following Friday prayers.

“The return of water to the Zayandeh River is not the demand of one particular group,” said a state television broadcaster covering the rally. “It’s the demand of all the people of Isfahan.”

The government appeared eager to respond to protesters’ demands. Mr Raisi’s deputy, first vice-president Mohammad Mokhber ordered the energy and agriculture ministers to urgently address the issue by distributing water for agriculture and to find ways to revive the Zayandeh River, which courses through the ancient city of Isfahan, a city of turquoise-tiled architectural gems that was for centuries the capital of Iran.

“One of the most important problems the public is facing, at the moment, is water supply,” Mr Raisi was quoted as saying during a meeting Friday with environmental activists and officials, according to his website.

“Managing water resources must receive our urgent action through optimal use of water, and paying special attention to the ecological potentials which can offer many solutions.”

Iranians in rural provinces have long protested the water management policies of the authorities. Protests have occasionally turned violent, including last summer in the country’s southwest.

Environmental scientists have for years warned that a combination of drought and poor water resource management was parching the nation.

A major cause of the depletion is unrestrained groundwater extraction for agriculture and industry, often using government-subsidised fuel to drill and draw from underground reservoirs. Local news outlets and officials have alleged that half of water wells in the country are unauthorised, and that a third of the water drawn was illegal.

Another cause is more than 700 large dams which scientists allege were built by the government with little concern for environmental implications.

It remains unclear why the authorities have allowed the protests this week to gather steam while ordinarily deploying police and ideologically motivated paramilitaries to crush similar protests in recent years.

Elected in August, Mr Raisi is among those Iranian officials being groomed to lead the country after the passing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who is 82-years-old. Unlike his predecessor Hassan Rouhani, Mr Raisi has the support of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard and the security forces, but is largely mistrusted and disliked by the country’s educated middle classes.

Rich Brooks
7d ago

well, well well use the millions that's earned from oil to do good instead of making weapons to kill people. Food and drink for the peoples of Iran.

Bill Bittner
7d ago

tell them we will send 1 million gallons of water, 1 million illegals each carrying a gallon jug of water. if they need more we have plenty to spare

Betty Kelly
7d ago

my apologies, look who the governments of the countries are aligned with Iran being China Russia the ungodly that is a clear tale especially their acts and their words of deceit follow in line with the darkness is it not written in the Book of Job: they rebel against the light; they know not the ways thereof.BUT HE WHO DOETH TRUTH, THE SAME FEARETH NOT THE LIGHT, FOR HE IS MANIFEST THAT HIS DEEDS ARE WROUGHT IN THE NAME OF GOD.

#Water Management#Water Resources#Water Wells#Drought#Protest Riot#Iranians#Isfahan#Safavid
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

