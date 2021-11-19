COVID News: U.S. plans to buy $5.29 billion worth of Pfizer coronavirus pills

The U.S. government says it will buy 10 million treatment courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, if that medication receives authorization from the FDA.

The government would pay $5.29 billion for the experimental pill, in the largest purchase agreement yet for a coronavirus treatment.

Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization earlier this week.

Officials are also reviewing a competing pill from Merck.

Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:

U.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults , expanding the government's campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration's decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults. The latest action simplifies what until now has been a confusing list of who's eligible by allowing anyone 18 or older to choose either company's booster six months after their last dose - regardless of which vaccine they had first.

The Christmas Tree is a holiday staple, but industry experts say inflation is only part of the reason your pines and firs will be more expensive and harder to find this year. The American Christmas Tree Association cites higher prices for lumber, trucking and fuel amid the ongoing global supply chain issues, in part caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Even artificial trees are feeling the pinch, and some large sellers say they are increasing their prices by double-digit percentages.

"We'll have to raise prices," Balsam Hill CEO Mac Harman said. "For trees, it'll be on average about 20% higher."

New York Governor Hochul called for workers in the city to get back in their offices for the New Year, with hybrid options. She said she would be in Times Square on New Year's Eve to drop the ball "on a whole New Year. I can't wait to put 2020-2021 behind us." But with the New Year and its celebration comes a time to get back to work in city offices, she said.

"Come back to work we miss you," she told industry leaders at the Association for a Better New York breakfast on Thursday morning. "How about this New Year's resolution, that in the days after New Year's, that we say everybody back in the office. You can have a flextime, but we need you back, at least the majority of the week. Come back New Yorkers, we miss you. And we will do our part."

Disney Cruise Line announced that all passengers ages 5 and up must be vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning in January , expanding its mandate to cover children who are now eligible for inoculation in the U.S. The requirement will begin Jan. 13, 2022, the company said. Children under the age of 5 must show proof of a negative test between 3 days and 24 hours before departure, and children from age 5-11 can complete the testing requirements to board sailings before Jan. 13.

"As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority. Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board," Disney Cruise Line said in a statement.

The New York Road Runners on Thursday announced the highly anticipated return of the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon . After being canceled in 2020 and not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the race will come back at full scale with an expected field of 25,000 runners on March 20, 2022. The event, one of the organization's signature races taking a 13.1-mile run from Brooklyn to Manhattan, will mark the first NYRR race to return to its traditional field size.

"In early March 2020, the United Airlines NYC Half was one of the first mass sporting events to be cancelled during the onset of the pandemic," NYRR CEO Kerin Hempel said. "We are extremely excited for the glorious return of this popular race. It will be reflective of our city's vigor and serve as a defining moment as we bring our races back to full scale."

If you and your family are vaccinated against COVID-19, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci is giving the thumbs up on gathering for the holidays . Fauci warned that cases are still high, so people should wear masks when they're out and about in the community and around groups of people in indoor settings.

"If you get vaccinated and your family's vaccinated, you can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas with your family and close friends," Fauci, who is also director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview on Monday hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center. "But when you're with your family at home, goodness, enjoy it with your parents, your children, your grandparents. There's no reason not to do that."

