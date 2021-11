It’s been almost 3 years since EA launched Battlefield V – and since then they’ve launched numerous expansions and updates for the game to keep their player base happy. Unlike their competition that aims for annual releases, EA aims for quality over quantity. Unfortunately with Battlefield 2042, this iteration feels entirely rushed when it comes to the stability of their servers, hit-scan of their weapons and the structure of their Specialist. For the most part the game is gigantic in scope, beautiful to look at, but ultimately falls to an entirely shallow experience with nothing to really show for it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO