Well... the cat’s out of the bag. Or better yet, the dog is. This morning, The Office alum and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski shared an image on Twitter to reveal he’s the one voicing Superman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie. Krasinski will be Krypto’s best friend, with the dog being voiced by Dwayne Johnson. As the name suggests, the film will follow a group of super-powered animals, many of them linked to some of DC's greatest superheroes, as they stop global threats.

