Man fatally stabbed by friend in Queens fight mix-up: sources

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A fatal stabbing Thursday night in Queens is now being called a deadly mistake.

Sources tell 1010 WINS that a 39-year-old woman and her 35-year-old male friend had gotten into an argument with a group of men on Union Street in Flushing just after 11:30 p.m.

At one point, the woman pulled out two knives, leading to one of the men grabbing a shovel, sources said.

But when the woman’s friend tried to pull her away from the argument, she turned and stabbed him, thinking he was among the men they were arguing with, sources said.

The victim, identified as Zhen Zhong Wang, died at a Queens hospital a short time later, police said.

Police brought the woman to a precinct for questioning, but as of now hasn’t been charged with a crime.