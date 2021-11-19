ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami-Dade and Broward Schools No Longer Mandating Masks, Parental Opt-Out Form Eliminated

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQhYL_0d1k8o9h00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are new COVID safety protocols for Miami-Dade County and Broward Public School students and staff.

The Miami-Dade School District released a statement on Thursday that reads, “Throughout the pandemic, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been implementing protocols to ensure the health and wellbeing of our students and employees.  As a result of legislation signed today by Governor Ron DeSantis, effectively immediately, facial coverings will no longer be mandatory in schools. Therefore, the parental opt-out form has been eliminated.”

The statement also said M-DCPS “will continue to encourage the use of facial coverings while indoors, and parents, at their sole discretion, may allow their children to wear them.”

In addition, no asymptomatic student or employee will be required to quarantine simply due to exposure to COVID-19, effective immediately.

The new policy is also in affect for Broward Public Schools.

canbyfirst.com

State Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate, Rolls Out ‘Test to Stay’ Program in Schools

The heads of the Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Education on Tuesday announced loosened Covid-19 requirements for students and the public. Students who are vaccinated will no longer need to quarantine or be tested when exposed to someone with Covid-19, and the statewide mask mandate for large outdoor crowds has been lifted.
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

Amid Challenges, Interim Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Wayne Walters Says District Is Turning Things Around

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Public school districts returning to in-person instruction after the COVID-19 pandemic are seeing an uptick in unruly students. On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Public Schools board voted down a measure to impose stricter punishments for students. Interim Superintendent Wayne Walters has faced many challenges since becoming acting chief in October — falling enrollment and disruption in class — but he said the district is in the process of turning things around. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The board meeting on student behavior descended into disorder itself. But when the dust settled, the board would not reinstate stricter discipline, leaving Walters to find other ways...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbs12.com

Opting out of an employer-mandated COVID vaccine just got easier

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This week the Florida Department of Health released its new rules for employer-mandated COVID vaccines, responding to new laws passed in a special legislative session. The new rules make it much easier for employees to qualify for a religious exemption to a COVID vaccine...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
