Miami-Dade and Broward Schools No Longer Mandating Masks, Parental Opt-Out Form Eliminated

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are new COVID safety protocols for Miami-Dade County and Broward Public School students and staff.

The Miami-Dade School District released a statement on Thursday that reads, “Throughout the pandemic, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been implementing protocols to ensure the health and wellbeing of our students and employees. As a result of legislation signed today by Governor Ron DeSantis, effectively immediately, facial coverings will no longer be mandatory in schools. Therefore, the parental opt-out form has been eliminated.”

The statement also said M-DCPS “will continue to encourage the use of facial coverings while indoors, and parents, at their sole discretion, may allow their children to wear them.”

In addition, no asymptomatic student or employee will be required to quarantine simply due to exposure to COVID-19, effective immediately.

The new policy is also in affect for Broward Public Schools.