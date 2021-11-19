ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Poland: Migrant camps along Belarus border have emptied

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QT5Im_0d1jkgLl00

Polish authorities said Friday there are no more migrants camping along the Belarus side of the European Union’s eastern border, but attempts at illegally crossing into the bloc’s territory are continuing and becoming more aggressive.

And Ukraine , which also borders Belarus, said it would build a border fence and ditch and hold military drills to forestall any attempted influx of migrants.

Around 50 migrants got through a fence into EU member Poland on Thursday, Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for Poland’s Border Guard said. They included a family of five who said they wanted to stay in Poland, opening a procedure toward settlement. The others will have to return to Belarus, Michalska said.

Two other large groups of migrants were prevented from entering. Some migrants have thrown stones and used tree branches to hit Polish border guards.

Hundreds of Iraqis flew back home Thursday from Belarus after abandoning their hopes of reaching the EU.

Still, many migrants remained in a heated warehouse that Belarus recently made available near the border. They had been camping in a cold and wet forest since Nov. 8.

A charity collection was held in Michalowo, near Poland’s border with Belarus, with local people and some from across the country bringing clothes, blankets, food, toys and other items for hundreds of migrants who have entered Poland.

Konrad Sikora, deputy mayor of Michalowo, told The Associated Press the reaction the charity is getting from all around Poland “is tremendous, it’s great, and I think we are helping those people really, really deeply.”

Some migrants, the most needy, are still in the damp woods, others are in hospitals or in guarded centers for foreigners, waiting for their international protection applications to be processed. In most cases they are rejected.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday reiterated his warning that the situation on the border represents a security challenge.

“We are ready to provide support,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Berlin.

He welcomed ”the fact that Iraq is now taking back people and have stopped” flying migrants to Belarus.

He also noted that NATO has seen “a significant military buildup by Russia close to the borders of Ukraine (with an) unusual concentration of forces.”

“We call on Russia to be transparent and to prevent an escalation and to help and to reduce the tensions along the borders with Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

Meanwhile, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, on a visit to North Macedonia, said that in recent talks with Stoltenberg he has “indicated all possible hypothetical military threats” that might emanate from Belarus.

“I believe that ... we are going to overcome this crisis and that the Belarusian regime is going to stop its hybrid attacks against our countries,” Duda said.

Poland has notified Belarus it intends to halt railway freight traffic at the border crossing near Kuznica on Sunday, out of security concerns, due to the continuing presence of migrants at the warehouse there. Road traffic was stopped there last week.

Tensions flared at the Poland-Belarus border in recent days, with about 2,000 people trapped between forces from the two countries. On Tuesday, Polish forces at the border used water cannon and tear gas against stone-throwing migrants. Warsaw accused the regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of giving smoke grenades and other weapons to those trying to cross the frontier.

The U.N. refugee agency says about half the migrants at the border area were women and children.

The standoff set alarm bells ringing in the region. The West has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using the migrants as pawns to destabilize the EU in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian regime. Belarus denies engineering the crisis, which has seen migrants entering the country since last summer and then trying to cross into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

In an interview with the BBC published Friday, Lukashenko said that it is “absolutely possible” that his forces helped migrants cross into Poland but he denied the migrants were invited and insisted: "I don't want them to go through Belarus.”

“We’re Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany,” Lukashenko told the BBC. “Maybe someone helped them. I won’t even look into this,” he said.

Ukraine, which borders both Belarus and Russia, said Friday it would build a 2,500-kilometer (1,550-mile) fence along its border with those neighbors to help fend off any illegal influx of migrants.

Funds should be allocated next year for the building of the fence that will cost an estimated 17 billion hryvnas (about $640 million,) Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskiy said.

“Building a fence, a net and barbed wire, with a total coverage by surveillance and alarm systems, along the entire border ... is the most rational decision,” Monastyrskiy said, speaking in the Ukrainian parliament.

Ukrainian authorities also plan to dig out a 4-meter (13-foot) wide and 2-meter (6.5-foot) deep ditch on the open parts of the country’s border with Russia and Belarus.

The country is planning military exercises in the next two weeks to prepare for attempts by migrants to illegally cross into it.

“Our key goal is to stop and contain a possible mass influx of illegal migrants,” Monastyrskiy said.

On Friday, Ukrainian authorities reported intercepting a group of 15 people of Middle Eastern descent attempting to cross into Ukraine from Belarus -- the first such incident on the Ukrainian border since the crisis flared up.

————

Daria Litvinova in Moscow; Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine and Konstantin Testorides in Skopje, North Macedonia, contributed.

———

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

——————————

This story has been corrected to show that the spelling of the town with charity is Michalowo, not Michalow.

Comments / 1

Related
thedrive

Russian T-80 Tank With Improvised Anti-Drone Armor Reportedly Appears In Crimea

Russian armored units are apparently busy developing new countermeasures to drones and possibly top-attack missiles. Amid growing concerns about a potential new large-scale Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, at least one Russian T-80 tank has apparently been sighted in occupied Crimea with a bizarre-looking ad hoc armor fit. Armor of this type has been increasingly appearing on Russian tanks as of late and appears to be primarily intended to defend them against attacks by loitering munitions and other armed unmanned aircraft. The solution, which is part of a wider trend of improved defenses for Russian tanks, may well have been inspired by the destruction wrought by drone-launched munitions during last year’s conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, although it may have at least some capacity to decrease the effectiveness of certain top-attack guided missiles, too.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Poland Reports 'Rebellion' at Migrant Detention Centre

WARSAW (Reuters) - A group of migrants started a riot in a detention centre in Western Poland on Thursday, demanding better conditions or a transfer to Germany or Iraq, Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik said on Friday. Thousands of migrants are stranded on the European Union's eastern frontier, in what...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Andrzej Duda
The Associated Press

NATO chief warns Russia of ‘costs’ if it moves on Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor’s borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western...
MILITARY
wearebreakingnews.com

Ukraine’s President Says a Coup Is Planned For Next Week Amid Crisis With Russia

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said this Friday that the intelligence services have detected the preparation of a coup in the country for December 1 and ensures that there are recordings of the coup plotters. “I have information that on December 1 we will have a coup. I think it is interesting information,” he said during a press conference with national and international journalists.
POLITICS
Reuters

Kyiv warns Russia that any attack on Ukraine would be costly

KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that an attack on his country would incur "political, economic and human losses" and would be too costly. Russia has been building up forces near its border with Ukraine, and Kyiv, the United States and NATO have voiced...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#European Union#Camping#Polish#The European Union#Eu#Border Guard#Iraqis#The Associated Press#Nato
albuquerqueexpress.com

Poland wants more NATO troops in Eastern Europe

Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, has suggested NATO should expand its presence in Eastern Europe to defend friendly states outside the US-led military bloc. Speaking with the organisation's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, Duda cited the alleged recent "relocation of Russian forces around the Ukrainian border." He said that the group should make its presence felt to a greater degree on its eastern flank to "show all potential aggressors that NATO is ready." He went on to describe Kiev as an important external partner, whose security is at stake.
POLITICS
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
AFP

Zelensky warns Ukraine 'entirely prepared' if Russia attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Russia was sending "very dangerous" signals with troop movements on the border, warning that his military was ready to push back any offensive.  Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to take on Russia if Moscow decides to move troops across the border.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
AFP

After rocky few years, Italy, France cement ties with new treaty

France and Italy sought to move past recent tensions and signed a new treaty on Friday to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine president says coup plot uncovered as Russian tensions grow

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country has uncovered a plot for an attempted coup that was due to take place as early as next week and involve people in Russia. Zelenskiy did not accuse the Russia government of playing a role in the coup attempt but warned of a wider threat of military escalation from Moscow, and said Ukraine would be prepared. The president did not give more details about the alleged coup, but said Ukrainian intelligence suspected the involvement of Russian citizens and Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov. “We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

460K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy