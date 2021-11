The benchmark equity indices rallied to fresh highs after Jerome Powell’s selection as the Fed Chair for a second term this week. And the U.S. economic recovery has again picked up the pace, with a strong recovery in the labor market. However, since Treasury yields are rising, it could be wise to bet on undervalued stocks. To that end, we think ArcelorMittal (MT), Silicon Motion (SIMO), and Genesco (GCO) could be solid bets now. Read on.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO