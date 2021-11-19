ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil settles at a 7-week low as rising Europe COVID cases may hurt on demand

By Myra P. Saefong, Barbara Kollmeyer
 6 days ago
Oil prices settle Friday at their lowest in about seven weeks, down a fourth straight week, after Austria announced a national lockdown starting...

www.marketwatch.com

Related
dallassun.com

Russia & Saudi Arabia respond to US oil move

OPEC and Russia are mulling a pause in the previously agreed on increase in oil production after Washington's announcement of the release of strategic crude reserves, media reports say. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the talks, other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

New Type of Price War is Brewing

A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing, according to Rystad Energy. A new and unchartered type of price war is brewing in the oil market, according to Rystad Energy’s senior oil markets analyst Louise Dickson. Dickson made the statement in a comment sent to Rigzone after the...
TRAFFIC
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 1,000 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. It added to investor uncertainty about potentially reversing months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. Health officials in […]
STOCKS
Reuters

Traders pile into defensive options plays as COVID-19 fears return

NEW YORK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Soaring volatility on Wall Street on concerns over a new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa sent investors scrambling into defensive options plays on Friday and boosted the Wall Street's most widely followed fear gauge to a more than two-month high. The Cboe Volatility...
BUSINESS
thenewportbuzz.com

Will Falling Oil Prices Bring Relief at the Pump?

After stubbornly staying above $80 a barrel since Labor Day, the price of crude oil tumbled this week into the mid-$70s. Fears of slowing economic activity in the U.S. and Europe due to a resurgence of COVID-19, along with reports that the Biden Administration is calling for a simultaneous release of stockpiled oil by large oil-consuming nations, including the U.S., China, Japan and South Korea, is putting downward pressure on crude prices. The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, down a penny since last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

China's disappearing ships: The latest headache for the global supply chain

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from industry tracking systems, creating yet another headache for the global supply chain. China's growing isolation from the rest of the world — along with a deepening mistrust of foreign influence — may be to blame. Analysts say they...
INDUSTRY
Medscape News

Calls for Vaccination, Cases Rising in Europe and America, and the COVID Passport: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

In the UK, a report has found that the government was not "fully prepared" for the "wide-ranging impacts" that COVID-19 had on society, the economy, and essential public services. Detailed plans on shielding, job support schemes, and school disruption were found to be lacking. Additionally, "previous simulation exercises" – that would have helped with COVID-19 preparations – were "not fully implemented", according to the National Audit Office (NAO). Besides this, the British Medical Association (BMA) has called for a wide-ranging appraisal of racial bias throughout the health system after the Government ordered a review to investigate whether medical devices were equally effective regardless of a patient’s ethnicity. On Friday, November 19, it was announced that people who have had a COVID-19 vaccine booster or a third dose will now be able to demonstrate their updated vaccine status through the NHS COVID Pass. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started reviewing data on a new COVID-19 vaccine, Nuvaxovid (also known as NVX-CoV2373), with the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine being evaluated under an accelerated timeline, and a decision could be issued within weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ has issued a grave warning to Japan, the United States, China, India, and South Korea: unleash millions of barrels of oil from your emergency stockpiles, and we are likely to respond. That response, although OPEC+ failed to mention specific figures, would likely be changing their plans to ramp up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

OPEC considers lowering production to account for oil reserve releases

(Bloomberg) –OPEC and its allies may re-evaluate plans for reviving oil supplies if the world’s four largest consuming countries go ahead with a coordinated release of their strategic petroleum reserves. India became the latest major consumer to contemplate deploying its stockpiles, potentially assisting the U.S., Japan and China in a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
