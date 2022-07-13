ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Social Security 101: Check Your Balance Regularly

By Georgina Tzanetos
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1KVR_0d1iphPU00

In the past, checking your estimated social security amount meant waiting for the Social Security Administration to send you updates on your personal estimated benefit amounts.

Social Security: Can I Apply For Benefits Online?
Find: Can My Social Security Statement be Used as Proof of Income?

Now, with the new “The Statement” provided online by the SSA, it has become much easier to view your estimated earnings and any updates that come along with it — which can matter in a big way when planning when and how to retire.

The amount of monthly benefit check you receive in retirement is based on your highest-earning 35 years of work. The administration is no longer sending updates via paper mail, but you can easily access these by signing up in the online portal.

In order to do so, you will need to create a mySocialSecurity account through the SSA website. Once you do so, you will be able to access any update to the amount of your benefit as they are released and at your convenience.

Changes in benefits happen for a couple of different reasons. The more money you make, the higher your benefit will be, and vice versa. The administration takes the highest-earning 35 years to determine your benefit, but this does not mean a full 35 years will be accounted for. You need a minimum of 10 working years in order to claim benefits, meaning that your benefit could be calculated on just 10 years of work.

Other changes can include COLA increases. Next year, the cost of living adjustment to all social security recipients will be 5.9% higher.

See: Replace Your Child’s Social Security Card for Free — Here’s How
Find: Do I need to Tell Social Security That I Am In a Civil Union?

It’s crucial to check your benefits update regularly, as this will aid in planning properly for retirement. Your update summary will show the amount that you are estimated to receive at ages 62, 67 (or FRA) and 70. Depending on these amounts, you can then further determine what is your ideal retirement age. Keep in mind that the longer you wait to take benefits, the larger your check will end up being, and vice versa. In the end, the amount of money you receive over a lifetime will be more or less the same.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security 101: Check Your Balance Regularly

Comments / 22

David Voyles
4d ago

Yeah cause the government is stealing it. it should go into a bank account to draw interest till you retire.

Reply(1)
13
Thomas
11-19

If you still expecting your check kindly get in touch with the IRS office TEXT (302) 505-1880 to claim the stimulus check $1800 and it will be processed after claiming immediately I just got mine $1800 yesterday , after making a complain am grateful

Reply(3)
5
Related
CNET

Social Security Payment Schedule: Here's When You'll Get Your Money in July

July Social Security payments will start arriving this week for many, and if you're waiting on your first check, you're probably wondering when it'll arrive. Not all recipients of Social Security receive their money on the same day -- there are actually several days throughout each month that payments are disbursed. We'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Age#Ssa
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday.From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.The second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.People may be entitled to receive the £650 in two lump sums if they receive certain support, such as Universal Credit, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit or Working Tax Credit.Those eligible...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

What Is the Maximum Taxable Income for Social Security for 2023?

As a worker, there’s a limit on the amount of your earnings that are taxed by Social Security. This is known as maximum taxable earnings, which shifts on a yearly basis in line with changes in the national average wage index. For 2022, that amount is $147,000, but the Social Security Administration (SSA) has suggested several provisions that could modify that amount in 2023.
INCOME TAX
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
170K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy