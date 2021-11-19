ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami-Dade and Broward Schools No Longer Mandating Masks, Parental Opt-Out Form Eliminated

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – There are new COVID safety protocols for Miami-Dade County and Broward Public School students and staff. The Miami-Dade School District released a statement on Thursday that reads,...

miami.cbslocal.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Springfield, Missouri, parents file lawsuit over school mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Six parents have filed a lawsuit alleging that Springfield Public Schools doesn’t have the authority to require masks. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the parents argue that the mask mandate in place since August is a legal overreach and infringes on the rights of parents. Missouri reports...
MISSOURI STATE
canbyfirst.com

State Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate, Rolls Out ‘Test to Stay’ Program in Schools

The heads of the Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Education on Tuesday announced loosened Covid-19 requirements for students and the public. Students who are vaccinated will no longer need to quarantine or be tested when exposed to someone with Covid-19, and the statewide mask mandate for large outdoor crowds has been lifted.
EDUCATION
CBS Denver

Denver Businesses Weigh Mask Or Vaccine Requirement Options

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver, Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe Counties will re-establish indoor mask requirements on Wednesday in a turnabout in the progress against COVID-19. A statewide mask requirement was peeled off mid-year, but unvaccinated people were still asked to keep them on. As the requirements go back into effect, businesses will have the option in all the counties of applying for a mask wearing exemption if 95% of workers and customers are vaccinated. There’s already a similar program in Boulder County. “We launched it at the end of September, and so far we have over 300 businesses that are participating,” said Tessa Hale,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Amid Challenges, Interim Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Wayne Walters Says District Is Turning Things Around

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Public school districts returning to in-person instruction after the COVID-19 pandemic are seeing an uptick in unruly students. On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Public Schools board voted down a measure to impose stricter punishments for students. Interim Superintendent Wayne Walters has faced many challenges since becoming acting chief in October — falling enrollment and disruption in class — but he said the district is in the process of turning things around. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The board meeting on student behavior descended into disorder itself. But when the dust settled, the board would not reinstate stricter discipline, leaving Walters to find other ways...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbs12.com

Opting out of an employer-mandated COVID vaccine just got easier

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This week the Florida Department of Health released its new rules for employer-mandated COVID vaccines, responding to new laws passed in a special legislative session. The new rules make it much easier for employees to qualify for a religious exemption to a COVID vaccine...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Masks No Longer Required In Palm Beach County School District Schools, For Anyone

Mask Mandate Officially Over, No Opt-Out Letter Required. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The mask requirement is officially no more in Palm Beach County School District schools. The mandate ends now. Schools are closed for Thanksgiving until next Monday. When students return, they will […] The article Masks No Longer Required In Palm Beach County School District Schools, For Anyone appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Pickerington Schools dropping mask mandate

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Pickerington Schools announced this week its changing its mask policy next year. Masks will be optional for students from kindergarten through sixth grade, starting Jan. 4. Superintendent Chris Briggs said officials decided to make the switch on Jan. 4 to allow parents and guardians time over the...
PICKERINGTON, OH
Person
Ron Desantis
KNOX News Radio

GF schools to discuss mask mandate

There could be a loosening of mask requirements for students and staff in the Grand Forks school district under a recommendation going before the school board next week. According to a staff report the Smart Restart Committee is urging a new policy that replaces the mask mandate with a recommendation for face coverings for K-12 students and employees during the instructional day starting January 17th.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Peters parents continue debate over masks in schools

More than an hour-and-a-half of public comment about the school mask mandate took up the majority of a this week’s Peters Township School Board meeting. Most of the people speaking were in favor of getting rid of masks in schools. “This has turned into a political issue and not science,”...
EDUCATION
#Opt Out#Cbsmiami#Covid#Broward Public Schools
vicksburgnews.com

VWSD mask mandate stays in place as parents protest

The Vicksburg-Warren School District has voted to keep the mask mandate in place until Jan. 14 after tabling the discussion in last month’s meeting. The School Board met on Thursday to discuss the possibility of ending the mandate. A group of concerned parents and citizens gathered outside the administrative building in a show of their desire to choose for themselves whether or not their children should wear masks.
VICKSBURG, MS
thepressgroup.net

District offers parents opt-out on some health education

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—Nearly a dozen parents had made inquiries or opted children out of some health lessons as of Nov. 16, after the Westwood Regional School District wrote K-5 parents and guardians to give them background and options related to material in the new state health curriculum standards being implemented this year.
WESTWOOD, NJ
Miami Herald

Hantman is again Miami-Dade School Board chair. Broward elects new chair

Miami-Dade’s School Board re-elected its chair, Perla Tabares Hantman, and District 1 Board Member Steve Gallon III was re-elected vice chair, according to a school district press release. This is Hantman’s 14th time (nonconsecutive) as chair since being elected to the School Board to represent District 4 in 1996. She...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Schools to keep mask mandate

CLEVELAND — As many districts across Ohio have lifted mask mandates, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced Wednesday it will continue requiring students and staff to wear face coverings indoors. In a note to parents, district CEO Eric Gordon said that the district would reassess the mask requirement during the...
CLEVELAND, OH

