UFC Fight Night 198 weigh-in results: All 24 fighters make weight within first hour

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC Fight Night 198 weigh-ins.

The weigh-ins took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The same venue hosts Saturday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Among those weighing in were Ketlen Vieira (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) and former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC), who meet in the main event. They were the first two fighters to the scale Friday morning, and both made weight with ease.

In fact, all 24 fighters made weight in a span of 43 minutes.

The full UFC Fight Night 198 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Ketlen Vieira (136) vs. Miesha Tate (135.5)

Sean Brady (170.5) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5)

Kyung Ho Kang (136) vs. Rani Yahya (135.5)

Taila Santos (125.5) vs. Joanne Wood (126)

Davey Grant (135.5) vs. Adrian Yanez (135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)