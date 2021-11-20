ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
111, Inc. (YI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/ADS

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) Reports Q2 Net Income of $19.5M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) reported Q2 net income of $19.5M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $48.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. For...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Viomi Technology Co. (VIOT) Reports Q3 Adjusted Net Loss of $3.4M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Viomi Technology Co. (NASDAQ: VIOT) reported Q3 EPS adjusted net loss of $3.4M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $164 million versus the consensus estimate of $181.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c; Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $374.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $392.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.97

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, versus $0.52 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $387.3 million, versus $275.7 million reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Atlantic Equities Downgrades Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to Neutral

Atlantic Equities analyst John Heagerty downgraded Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $35.00 (from $65.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading Robinhood to Neutral. Our Overweight recommendation. was predicated on rapid growth continuing and a gradual expansion of operating margins. However, the abrupt...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Griffon Corp (GFF) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Griffon Corp (NYSE: GFF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Patrick Industries (PATK) Raises Quarterly Dividend 17.9% to $0.33; 1.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 17.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.28. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2021, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 24 November 2021 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provision IV of the Company‘s Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 3,666,667 for the purpose of fulfilling the exercising of subscription rights.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Deere & Co. (DE) Tops Q4 EPS by 22c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) reported Q4 EPS of $4.12, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $3.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Company Outlook &...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 24/11/2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25/11/2021 at 08:30 am. On 24/11/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:. Sampo plc’s share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transactions in connection with share buyback programme. On 4 November 2021, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 120,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 December 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Valvoline (VVV) Declares $0.125 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, or $0.5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GOGL - Invitation to presentation of Q3 2021 Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golden Ocean Group Limited will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday 24 November, 2021. In connection with the release, a teleconference/webcast will be held as described...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Equitable Holdings (EQH) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 6, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend; 3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.10, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $106 million. Business Outlook:. Fanhua expects its operating income to be approximately RMB80 million...
STOCKS

