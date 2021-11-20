111, Inc. (YI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/ADS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Transactions in connection with share buyback programme. On 4 November 2021, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 120,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 December 2021.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO