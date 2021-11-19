Late weekend rain into early next week may impact Thanksgiving travel plans in the Hudson Valley

News 12 meteorologists say there may be holiday travel impacts from our next storm.

TODAY: Expect sun and clouds into the afternoon with stray sprinkle or flurry. The day will be rather breezy and colder with a high of 47 degrees and wind chills in the upper 30s. Friday night will drop to around 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: The day starts off bright with morning sun, then increasing clouds with a high of 47 degrees and lows around 37 degrees.

SUNDAY: The day is expected to be mostly cloudy with some showers developing toward the evening. Expect temperature highs around 56 degrees and lows around 48 degrees.



MONDAY : We enter STORM WATCH. There will be periods of steady, chilly rain with winds picking up around 15 to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: The day looks drier with sun and clouds, although it may be a bit windy with a high of 43 degrees and a low of 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving Eve should be mostly sunny with a high of 43 degrees and a low of 33 degrees.

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Thankfully, the day should be mostly sunny and decently nice weather with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 34 degrees.