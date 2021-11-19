ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Late weekend rain into early next week may impact Thanksgiving travel plans in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

News 12 meteorologists say there may be holiday travel impacts from our next storm.

TODAY: Expect sun and clouds into the afternoon with stray sprinkle or flurry. The day will be rather breezy and colder with a high of 47 degrees and wind chills in the upper 30s. Friday night will drop to around 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: The day starts off bright with morning sun, then increasing clouds with a high of 47 degrees and lows around 37 degrees.

SUNDAY: The day is expected to be mostly cloudy with some showers developing toward the evening. Expect temperature highs around 56 degrees and lows around 48 degrees.

MONDAY : We enter STORM WATCH. There will be periods of steady, chilly rain with winds picking up around 15 to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: The day looks drier with sun and clouds, although it may be a bit windy with a high of 43 degrees and a low of 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Thanksgiving Eve should be mostly sunny with a high of 43 degrees and a low of 33 degrees.

THANKSGIVING THURSDAY: Thankfully, the day should be mostly sunny and decently nice weather with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 34 degrees.

Hudson, NY
