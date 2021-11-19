ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Prepares For Light Up Night (Pt. 1)

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in its history, Light Up Night...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Metered Parking In Pittsburgh To Be Free For Small Business Saturday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday and those heading into the city to do some shopping won’t need to budget for parking. The Pittsburgh Parking Authority is offering free parking in all of its metered lots and on metered streets. It’s part of an agreement between the city and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership in an effort to get more people to support Pittsburgh’s small businesses. This will make it a free parking weekend in the city as parking is also free every Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Derrick

Light Up Night gets people in the spirit of the season

The city of Franklin rang in the holiday season on Saturday with the return of the full Light Up Night schedule of events. Thousands of people crowded Liberty Street between 13th and Ninth streets for the parade and fireworks after the lighting of the tree in front of the Venango County Courthouse, both of which returned after last year’s Light Up Night events were cut back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FRANKLIN, PA
leadertimes.com

Kittanning Light Up Night festivities unfold

LEFT: Citizens gathered for holiday-themed festivities and fireworks on Market Street in Kittanning Borough, following the annual hometown Christmas parade held Saturday. Downtown Kittanning, Inc., coordinated all of the festivities over the course of the weekend. RIGHT: Children and adults alike compete in a pie-eating contest during the festivities.
KITTANNING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
cbslocal.com

Light Up Night Festivities Set To Continue Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Light Up Night festivities will continue in downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday. Thousands of people are expected to pack into downtown to celebrate the start of the holiday season. On Saturday night, PPG Place and the rest of downtown Pittsburgh will be lit up with tree lightings, fireworks,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
leadertimes.com

LIGHT UP NIGHT WEEKEND 2021

ABOVE: A carriage provided by Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses carried passengers through the streets of Kittanning during the borough’s Light Up Night celebration on Friday.
KITTANNING, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guide To Light Up Night 2021

By: KDKA-TV Senior Web Producer Heather Lang PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s time to kick off the holiday season in Pittsburgh. With that Christmastime feeling settling over the city, Downtown Pittsburgh is putting on its party clothes, dressing up to impress all of its visitors. After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Highmark Light Up Night is back. It will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, and this year’s 60th anniversary has something holiday-themed for everyone. We’re breaking down all the events and activities place by place so you can plan your evening downtown. For more information for what’s in store this holiday season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

EGCC is title sponsor for Steubenville Light Up the Night

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville Light Up the Night is just six days away and Wednesday Historic Fort Steuben announced the title sponsor. Eastern Gateway Community College will help make this year's spectacle possible. "We have community in our name,” Michael Geoghegan, school president said. “Good works that are being done...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Your complete guide to Light Up Night events

With Light Up Night happening for 59 years, it was natural that we took it just a little bit for granted. Then came 2020, year of the pandemic, and all we got for the holiday was Dark Night. Now, as we emerge from that darkness, the annual tradition that rings...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Toy Talk (Pt. 1)

It's here already, holiday shopping! KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Amanda Mushro about how to find the best deals and get the best toys this season.
SHOPPING
CBS Pittsburgh

Two People Shot On Carson Street In Pittsburgh’s South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people took themselves to the hospital after being shot on the South Side early on Friday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were called to East Carson Street at 17th Street after hearing that multiple shots had been fired. Police found several shell casings at the scene. They were then informed a woman had taken herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. She is in fair condition. Meanwhile, a man was shot multiple times in the chest and also took himself to the hospital. He is in critical condition. When police responded to the call, two police vehicles crashed and there were no serious injuries. Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh International Airport Therapy Dog Honored As American Humane Hero

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of Pittsburgh International Airport’s furry friends is being recognized nationwide. Boone was just given the American Humane Hero Dog Award. Boone is a hound mix who lost his back legs due to an abusive former owner. His current owner, however, equipped him with a set of wheels and signed him up for the airport’s “Pitt Paws” team. These days, Boone roams the airport greeting travelers and posing for photos.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Chicago Premium Outlets In Aurora Reach Capacity Limit For The Second Time On Black Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches the capacity limit for the second time on Black Friday. #APDAlert: The Chicago Premium Outlets Mall has again reached capacity. The entrances have been closed off temporarily and all traffic will be re-directed until further notice. #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/dJUbeNzFN0 — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 26, 2021 In a tweet by the Aurora Police Department, doors are closed until further notice and traffic have been redirected. The mall opened at 6 a.m. and experienced traffic delays around the mall. #APDAlert: BLACK FRIDAY AT CHICAGO PREMIUM OUTLET MALL: Black Friday shopping is set to get underway at 6am at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall. We are expecting traffic delays around the mall. Please be patient as we work to get everyone in #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/1E84lymi6I — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 26, 2021 The mall reached capacity for the first time around 12:17 p.m. and for the second time around 1:53 p.m. The doors have since re-opened.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Dollar General Investigating After Store In McKeesport Had Santa Display With Gun

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A Santa Claus display is under fire in McKeesport after it was decorated with Jolly Old Saint Nick holding a gun and baton. A picture of the Santa at the Lysle Blvd Dollar General store has gone viral, leaving many outraged and disappointed by the store’s choice. The Santa can also be seen in the picture wearing a necklace that reads. “Ho, Ho, Ho MF.” (Photo Credit: KDKA) “This is ridiculous. I’m sorry. Are you serious?” McKeesport resident David Rose said. “This is, kind of bluntly, stupidity on not only the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Denver

Former Air Traffic Control Tower In Central Park Neighborhood Sells For $8M

DENVER (CBS4) – A former air traffic control tower that housed a Denver-based bar chain has sold for $8 million. The 164 foot tower attached to a three story building was built on the site of the old Stapleton International Airport and what is now the Central Park neighborhood. Site of new Punch Bowl Social in the Stapleton neighborhood. (credit: CBS) Punch Bowl Social opened in part of the building in 2017. It closed when COVID pandemic hit and never reopened. According to Business Den, the building was bought by the group Control Tower LLC. It’s still unclear what the building’s future will be.
DENVER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Bomb Squad Called To Brashear High School For Suspicious Package

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police and the bomb squad were called to a Pittsburgh high school early Wednesday morning to investigate reports of a suspicious package. Emergency officials confirmed to KDKA that the bomb squad had responded to Brashear High School. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing) The suspicious package was found at the entrance of the school. Following an investigation, it was determined there was no threat. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Missing woman located after disappearing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A 78-year-old woman who was reported missing early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s Highland Park neighborhood was found a few hours later. Pittsburgh Public Safety initially put out the notification about the missing woman but within a half-hour of making the information public, the woman had been found safe.
PITTSBURGH, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Brothers Osborne Play UPMC Events Ctr.; Virginia vs. Pitt at Heinz Field; Highmark Light Up Night (Sat., 11/20/21)

1) Country duo Brothers Osborne is composed of two brothers, T.J. (lead vocals) and John (guitar, backing vocals). Growing up in Deale, Maryland, they were inspired by the music in their father’s record collection and formed a band. They then sought their fortune in the country music capital of Nashville, Tennessee. The Brother’s gamble has paid off as their first three albums have reached No. 3, 2, and 4 respectively on the Billboard Country Chart, they have been nominated for seven Grammy Awards and have won five Academy of Country Music Awards. T.J. in February, came out as gay, making him the only openly gay country music artist on a major label. The duo’s latest release is 2020’s Skeletons. UPMC Events Center, 7:30 p.m. Robert Morris University, 6001 University Blvd., Moon (R.H.)
VIRGINIA STATE
cbslocal.com

Gaming Precautions (Pt. 1)

With the holiday season here, kids start telling parents what video games they want. How can parents know more about the games their children want to play? KDKA's John Shumway has more.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy