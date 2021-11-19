ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

RDU raises parking prices ahead of busy holiday travel season

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32poA0_0d1gZkYR00

As the holiday season approaches, RDU airport parking could get more tricky.

Parking at the airport has been hard to come by for weeks , with the parking deck frequently full to capacity and travelers forced to park in the Economy 3 lot.

Two of the airport's lots, RDU Express and Economy 4, have been closed for much of the pandemic. There is no timetable for when either lot will reopen.

Furthermore, the airport is expecting a busy holiday travel season after a slammed October with more than 930,000 passengers flying in and out, and prices for parking will increase to pre-pandemic rates starting Friday, November 19:

  • Premier: $18/day booked online, $22/day drive up
  • Central: $12/day booked online, $15/day drive up
  • Economy 3: $10/day

"It's expensive, it definitely is expensive," said traveler Erica Petersohn. "I'm glad I didn't park at the Premier."

Stephanie Hawco, an RDU representative, said the reason for the price increase was the rise in passenger traffic. She said the airport authority wanted to be sure all travelers have an option to park.

Hawco added that employees will no longer park in Economy 3 and will now move to Economy 4 lot.

"We are going to get about 1,000 extra spaces that way," Hawco said.

Petersohn said she didn't mind the extra few dollars, but said any more wouldn't be appropriate.

The airport authority recommends booking parking more than 24 hours in advance online to ensure a spot and the lowest daily rate available. Real-time parking information is also available online and via electronic road signs around the airport's campus.

Hawco suggests holiday travelers arrive early to plan extra time for parking and try to book their spot online to save time and money.

Comments / 3

Related
WRAL News

Long lines reported at RDU on one of the busiest travel days of the year

Long lines were already stretching across Raleigh-Durham International at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning as Thanksgiving travelers waited to get through security. The day before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest travel days of the entire year, although planners expect Sunday to be the busiest single day at RDU, with around 44,000 people projected to travel through the airport.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Traveler#Holiday Season#Airport Authority#Rdu Express And Economy 4
whdh.com

Transportation officials urge holiday travelers to plan ahead

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wants to remind people to plan ahead before heading out for the holidays. Travelers are reminded that there may be a higher volume of people on the roadways and on public transportation as post-pandemic travel increases. People are urged to use the available technology and resources to make informed decisions and pack essential items such as face coverings that may be required for certain types of travel.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WRAL

Arrive early, plan ahead if you're traveling through RDU this Thanksgiving

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Arrive early, plan ahead if you're traveling through RDU this Thanksgiving. Monday kicked off a big traveling day at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, with more than...
LIFESTYLE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Airport parking shortage will impact holiday travelers

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A parking crunch will bring new headaches for holiday travelers this year at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Airport officials say the number of available spaces in and around the airport is down by 3,800 stalls, or 12 percent. “The parking in our garage this season is going...
SEATTLE, WA
spectrumnews1.com

MassDOT warning the public to plan ahead for holiday travel

MASS. - Thanksgiving is less than a week away and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning the public to plan ahead when it comes to traveling. MassDOT says there will be higher number of travelers on roadways and on public transportation as post-pandemic travel increases. HOV lane openings...
TRAFFIC
WHNT News 19

AAA provides travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving holidays

With Thanksgiving just days away, families are still getting ready to brave the skies and roadways to travel for family gatherings — and while you may think high gas prices could turn people away from traveling, one local travel agency says you may be surprised.
TRAVEL
gulfshorebusiness.com

RSW expects record increase in holiday travel, asks travelers to plan ahead

The Thanksgiving travel rush is in full swing. This time of the year is one of the busiest times for airports across the country, so prepare for a crowd. RSW says the biggest tips it has for travelers are to plan ahead and arrive early as the airport is already seeing an increase in travelers. In the last five months alone, RSW has seen record-breaking traffic and is anticipating even breaking its record of 10.2-million airline passengers in 2019. More people are expected to travel this Thanksgiving as restrictions lift and people feel safer. AAA predicts 53.4-million Americans will be taking to the sky to see their loved ones. That is up 13% from 2020. The busiest day for travel will be the Sunday after Thanksgiving as people will be flying in and out of the airport to return home, WINK News reports. Additionally, during October, a record-breaking 769,524 passengers traveled through RSW, up 84% compared to October 2020 and 20% more than the passenger traffic in October 2019. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is up 71% compared to last year. This is the sixth consecutive month that RSW has reported record-breaking passenger traffic. The traffic leader in October was Southwest with 173,552 total passengers.
TRAVEL
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy