Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Jurors Begin Fourth Day Of Deliberations

By Mugo Odigwe
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– Day four of deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial is underway on Friday.

The jury returned to the Kenosha County Courthouse around 9 a.m. to resume deliberations, but it’s unclear how much progress has been made, as there was no communication from the jury on Thursday.o

Jurors have spent approximately 23 hours deliberating over the past three days. One woman juror on Thursday asked if she could take the jury instructions home with them, and the judge said she could, but could not discuss those instructions or the case itself with anyone.

At the end of the day on Thursday, defense attorney Mark Richards said this is the longest deliberation he has ever had in his career as a defense trial attorney. When asked what he thinks is going on in the jury room, he noted that the jury were sitting in two groups of six – leading to speculation that there may be a split.

Jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses during two weeks of testimony.

Rittenhouse, 18, faces five felony charges in the August 2020 shootings that killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings.

A total of 500 National Guard troops are standing by in case of possible unrest once a verdict is reached.

