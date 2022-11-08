Greenville High School boys’ basketball preview
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Trojans return a large number of players who contributed to last year’s playoff team including seniors Logan Lentz (11.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.8 apg), Jace Herrick (4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Nate Stuyvesant (3.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg) and a pair of juniors in Mason Vannoy (1.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg) and the team leader in rebounding Noah Philson (7.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg).
Coach Scott Vannoy points to, “Our expectations for this season is going to be set very high. I thought we had a good team last year that lost some really tight games. We are hoping with the experience [that they’ve gained] that we should overcome those obstacles and be able to get a few more wins under our belt.”
Also look for newcomers such as Noah Cano and Ryan Redfoot to take on a larger role especially with juniors Soren Hedderick, Logan Leskovac and Richie Powers all in the mix for minutes this year.
“Our leaders on-and-off the court are always the seniors,” indicated coach Vannoy. “I feel Logan, [Nate] Stuyvie, and Herrick are great leaders. I do expect some leadership out of Mason [Vannoy] as well is Noah [Philson] due to they’re both returning starters and key role players from last year’s group.”
Greenville opens the 2022-23 season with their trip to the West Middlesex Tip-Off Tournament on December 2.
Greenville Trojans
Fast Facts
Head Coach : Scott Vannoy
2021-22 Record : 9-14 (5-9), 5th place in Region 4
2021-22 Post-Season Finish : Lost District 10 quarterfinal to Girard (50-43)
2021-22 Team Stats
Scoring Offense : 50.0
Scoring Defense : 57.8
2021-22 Individual Leaders
Scoring : Jalen Ritzert, 17.1
Rebounding : Noah Philson, 6.9
Assists : Jalen Ritzert, 2.0
S teals : Logan Lentz, 2.6
2022-23 Schedule
Dec. 2 – at West Middlesex Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 3 – at West Middlesex Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 7 – Sharpsville
Dec. 12 – at Union City
Dec. 16 – at Saegertown
Dec. 17 – Laurel
Dec. 21 – at Oil City
Dec. 23 – Northwestern
Dec. 29 – at Neshannock Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Neshannock Holiday Tournament
Jan. 6 – Oil City
Jan. 17 – at Wilmington
Jan. 20 – at Hickory
Jan. 24 – Grove City
Jan. 27 – at Slippery Rock
Jan. 31 – Sharon
Feb. 3 – Wilmington
Feb. 7 – Hickory
Feb. 8 – Cambridge Springs
Feb. 10 – at Grove City
Feb. 14 – Slippery Rock
Feb. 17 – at Sharon
