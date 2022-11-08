Greenville High School boys’ basketball preview

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Trojans return a large number of players who contributed to last year’s playoff team including seniors Logan Lentz (11.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.8 apg), Jace Herrick (4.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Nate Stuyvesant (3.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg) and a pair of juniors in Mason Vannoy (1.9 ppg, 1.7 rpg) and the team leader in rebounding Noah Philson (7.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg).

Coach Scott Vannoy points to, “Our expectations for this season is going to be set very high. I thought we had a good team last year that lost some really tight games. We are hoping with the experience [that they’ve gained] that we should overcome those obstacles and be able to get a few more wins under our belt.”

Also look for newcomers such as Noah Cano and Ryan Redfoot to take on a larger role especially with juniors Soren Hedderick, Logan Leskovac and Richie Powers all in the mix for minutes this year.

“Our leaders on-and-off the court are always the seniors,” indicated coach Vannoy. “I feel Logan, [Nate] Stuyvie, and Herrick are great leaders. I do expect some leadership out of Mason [Vannoy] as well is Noah [Philson] due to they’re both returning starters and key role players from last year’s group.”

Greenville opens the 2022-23 season with their trip to the West Middlesex Tip-Off Tournament on December 2.

Greenville Trojans

Fast Facts

Head Coach : Scott Vannoy

2021-22 Record : 9-14 (5-9), 5th place in Region 4

2021-22 Post-Season Finish : Lost District 10 quarterfinal to Girard (50-43)

2021-22 Team Stats

Scoring Offense : 50.0

Scoring Defense : 57.8

2021-22 Individual Leaders

Scoring : Jalen Ritzert, 17.1

Rebounding : Noah Philson, 6.9

Assists : Jalen Ritzert, 2.0

S teals : Logan Lentz, 2.6

2022-23 Schedule

Dec. 2 – at West Middlesex Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 3 – at West Middlesex Tip-Off Tournament

Dec. 7 – Sharpsville

Dec. 12 – at Union City

Dec. 16 – at Saegertown

Dec. 17 – Laurel

Dec. 21 – at Oil City

Dec. 23 – Northwestern

Dec. 29 – at Neshannock Holiday Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Neshannock Holiday Tournament

Jan. 6 – Oil City

Jan. 17 – at Wilmington

Jan. 20 – at Hickory

Jan. 24 – Grove City

Jan. 27 – at Slippery Rock

Jan. 31 – Sharon

Feb. 3 – Wilmington

Feb. 7 – Hickory

Feb. 8 – Cambridge Springs

Feb. 10 – at Grove City

Feb. 14 – Slippery Rock

Feb. 17 – at Sharon

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.