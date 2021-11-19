ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valhalla vaccination site opens its doors

By News 12 Staff
After the state run site at the Westchester County Center in White Plains administered its last doses Thursday night, the new vaccination site in Valhalla opened its doors for the first time Friday.

All resources were transferred to the Westchester Medical Center to better accommodate vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 years old.

"We've got pediatric trained pediatric personnel who are doing it, so they are used to dealing with children and all the assorted extra things that go along with giving a child a shot," said Dr. Michael Gewitz, of the Westchester Medical Center.

State health officials say all appointments for vaccinations that were made at the county center previously will be honored at the new site.

People ages 12 years old and older will receive their vaccine shots at the main hospital.

Children ages 5 to 11 years old will be vaccinated at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital.

The front lobby of the hospital has been transformed into more of a kid-friendly space to make kids feel more comfortable.

They will even be able to watch cartoons or have coloring books, while they wait to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination hours for ages 5 to 11 years old will be Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, the hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only.

The schedule for 12 years old and older will be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., by appointment or walk-in.

