ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How large retailers are avoiding supply chain woes

By Will Kim
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVbtX_0d1bpelE00

Walmart , Target and Macy's say they are finding ways to bring products to shelves in time for the holiday season even though supply chain issues are still impacting the economy and other companies.

All three companies boasted strong numbers and good sales in their respective third quarter earnings calls this week. The news comes at a time when some U.S. ports are still congested and warehouses are stuffed to the brim.

There are signs of progress, with imports down about 25% at the port of Los Angeles, the port's executive director, Gene Seroka, said Tuesday. However, there are still tens of thousands of empty cargo containers that need to be moved from the port, continuing delays.

The remaining vessels in port are mostly smaller and belong to a mix of retailers both large and small, Phillip Sanfield, director of media relations for the Port of LA, told ABC News.

The Biden administration last month announced that the port would begin running 24 hours a day, but that has yet to happen. Nevertheless, big retailers are predicting a successful holiday season.

MORE: How to navigate the supply chain strain this holiday season

"The holiday season is here, and we're ready," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. "We continue to have momentum. Sales were strong throughout the third quarter and we've seen a good start to the fourth quarter."

Walmart said that its U.S. inventory is up 11.5% ahead of the holiday season as it was able to meet customer demand. Similar sentiments were echoed by Macy's, as the company also discussed its response to the ongoing logistics crisis.

"We don't expect to be materially impacted by supply chain issues during the critical holiday shopping season," Jeffrey Gennette, Macy's CEO, said on an earnings call this week.

How are they doing it?

These retailers seem to be side-stepping supply chain woes by rerouting ships to less-used ports, hiring new workers, unloading cargo during off-hours and switching to airfreight in some cases.

"We're adding more than 30,000 permanent positions across our supply chain network to support the growth we expect to continue delivering in the fourth quarter and beyond," said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target. "The team continues to work around significant port delays, diverting shipments to less-congested entry points and relying on airfreight in certain cases."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14G276_0d1bpelE00
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images - PHOTO: A sign is posted in front of a Walmart store on Nov. 16, 2021, in American Canyon, Calif.

Walmart is also rerouting deliveries; the company is adding extra lead times to orders and chartering their own ships.

These companies may be outrunning supply chain issues, but experts say that's because they can afford the extra cost.

"I think that just with all the disruption that we've had, we've realized how quickly we can pivot and come up with new solutions. Sometimes those new solutions are expensive," said Brandon Isner, head of retail research at CBRE, an American commercial real estate services and investment firm. "It's true that bigger, mass-market retailers, they're using their clout with carriers and suppliers to acquire as much product as possible in advance of the holiday season."

Can other companies manage to do the same?

Many of these solutions, according to Isner, are too expensive and not cost-effective for smaller businesses . The options for creating a new supply chain from producer to consumer becomes easier as pockets get deeper and economies of scale get larger.

"They [larger retailers] have the ability to reroute profits to make sure they get delivery where smaller institutions don't necessarily have that type of logistics capabilities," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. economist for bank-holding company Mizuho.

MORE: Biden pushes 24/7 port operation ahead of expected Christmas supply crunch

In one example, Ricchiuto said a large retailer may opt to transport their items differently to avoid supply chain clogs.

"Typically putting freight on airplanes is more expensive than putting it on boats," said Ricchiuto. "But in an environment in which you are restricted on one side of the equation and prices have gone up enough, suddenly it becomes more realistic to go the more expensive route."

Could inflation help the supply chain?

All of this comes at a time when the U.S. economy is experiencing abnormal levels of inflation -- the highest in 30 years.

"I do think that these production issues are getting themselves worked out, in part because of higher prices," said Gus Faucher, the chief economist of PNC Financial Services. "Higher prices give businesses an incentive to sell more to consumers, so not only do they have higher values for volumes, but they're getting more for their services and goods that they sell."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXYq2_0d1bpelE00
Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Shipping containers and trucks are seen inside the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021.

Higher prices due to inflation may seem like an unlikely savior in fixing supply chain issues, but the rising costs present challenges as well.

"The cost of their workforce is up, the costs of getting products there is up, energy costs are up," said Isner. "Some retail executives say that, 'Yes, they're definitely going to pass costs onto the consumers,' but others have said, 'No, they're just going to eat the costs.' ... We can probably make an educated guess that it's the larger companies."

For retail shoppers and American families, all of this signals a warm welcome to the holiday season, according to the Biden administration.

"In short, families have seen an increase in real disposable income, and stores and restaurants have the supplies to drive this recovery," Brian Deese, the director of the White House's National Economic Council, said Tuesday.

MORE: Supply chain problems forcing small businesses to change how they operate

"Today's data show that even as we work to address the real challenge that elevated inflation from supply chain bottlenecks poses from Americans' pocketbooks and outlook, the economy is making progress," Deese said in response to Walmart's successful third quarter and forecast for the holiday season.

Economists say the American supply chain could look different once the country emerges from the pandemic in a growing economy. Even though prices are more stable at larger retailers, there could be a rise across the board as the economy continues to heat up.

"We're going to be looking more and more for alternative paths and alternative distribution systems at the end of the day. We're going to wind up with a much more complex network," said Ricchiuto. "Does that mean we're going to pay a higher cost? To some extent we are, and we're going to pay them permanently."

Comments / 0

Related
The Commercial Appeal

How Memphis retailers are preparing for Small Business Saturday amid supply chain issues

When Chris Braswell, owner of the new Downtown record store, River City Records, spoke to other business owners about Small Business Saturday, they said two things. One, prepare for a lot of foot traffic in and out of the store. Two, try to load up on as much merchandise as possible ahead of the holiday season — especially because of backed-up supply chains.
MEMPHIS, TN
Best Life

Dollar Tree Just Warned Shoppers About This Major Change to Pricing

According to the The Washington Post, there are more than 34,000 dollar stores in the country alone—which is more than all the Walmart, Starbucks, and McDonald's locations combined. Despite the name, however, in many dollar stores, you'll find many products priced higher than a buck. Dollar Tree has maintained its status as one of the last true dollar stores in the U.S. over the past few years, unlike fellow discount chains Dollar General and Family Dollar. In 2019, the company began opening Dollar Tree Plus stores, which offer certain items for $3 to $5. But now, Dollar Tree is warning that a major change in pricing is coming to its original concept stores soon as well. Read on to find out how and when the discount chain is planning to hike prices.
BUSINESS
The Southern

Fixing supply chain woes is a balancing act for agribusiness

The truck driver shortage and congestion at the nation’s largest ports in California often dominate discussions about the supply chain crisis, but experts say that’s oversimplifying the problem. “There are a sequence of events, and I think if you take a broader view on the supply chain, so beyond just...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Mcmillon
Person
Brian Deese
Seattle Times

Amazon’s $4 billion holiday fix: Half-empty trucks, $3,000 bonuses

Most cargo ships putting into the port of Everett, Washington, are brim with cement and lumber. So when the Olive Bay docked in early November, it was clear this was no ordinary shipment. Below decks was rolled steel bound for Vancouver, British Columbia, and piled on top were 181 containers emblazoned with the Amazon logo. Some were empty and immediately used to shuffle inventory between the company’s warehouses. The rest, according to customs data, were stuffed with laptop sleeves, fire pits, Radio Flyer wagons, Peppa Pig puppets, artificial Christmas trees and dozens of other items shipped in directly from China — products Amazon.com Inc. needs to keep shoppers happy during a holiday season when many retailers are scrambling to keep their shelves full.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Commercial Real Estate#Target#Macy
Sourcing Journal

Urban Outfitters Sees Q3 Sales Boost Despite Sluggish Store Traffic

Despite supply chain constraints, the retailer believes it has enough inventory on hand and incoming to support fourth-quarter sales growth. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

This Retailer Is Hiring the Most People for the Holidays

Job consultancy Challenger Gray & Christmas expects retailers to add over 700,000 jobs for the holiday season. Nearly half of these jobs will be offered by two retailers that are hiring the most people for the holiday — Amazon and Walmart.  But retail holiday hiring is going to be challenging this year. Labor shortages and […]
RETAIL
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
Sourcing Journal

Madewell Boosts Holiday Engagement with Insider Loyalty Program Update

This holiday season is one unlike any other, as a result of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions increasing costs and limiting product assortments. According to recent Salesforce data gleaned from the 24 top online retailers in the U.S. over the month of August, consumers can expect price increases of up to 20 percent—an uptick driven by the news that brands and retailers are expected to face a $223 billion increase on the cost of goods sold this fall and spend $163 billion more on ocean freight in the second half of 2021 than they did during the same period in 2020. The anticipated...
RETAIL
cheddar.com

Butterball CEO on Turkey Prices, Supply Chain Woes

With millions of Americans set to host Thanksgiving this year, shoppers can expect to pay more at grocery stores, with the price of a thanksgiving meal up 14% from last year. According to the USDA, the average price of an 8- to 16-pound frozen turkey is up 21% from a year ago. Jay Jandrain, CEO, Butterball, joined Cheddar’s Opening Bell to discuss how his company is being affected by supply chain challenges and rising prices.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Dollar Tree is no longer selling its products for $1

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Dollar Tree Inc. will sell a majority of its products for more than $1, edging away from the approach that gave the discount chain its name. After 35 years of selling goods for a buck,...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Gap lowers annual forecast on supply chain woes ahead of holiday season

(Reuters) – Gap Inc lowered its full-year net sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday, estimating the supply chain crisis could cost the company up to $650 million in lost sales and drive up expenses going into the crucial holiday season. Inventory shortages due to port congestion, surging shipping costs and...
RETAIL
ABC News

ABC News

460K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy