ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to avoid a superspreader Thanksgiving

By Lauren Joseph
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOPx0_0d1bQd3Q00

With a winter virus surge lurking and no readily available vaccines, Thanksgiving 2020 was very different for most families. This year, expectations are much higher.

But even this year, a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases means public health experts are still urging caution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODiS2_0d1bQd3Q00
STOCK IMAGE/Skynesher/Getty Images - PHOTO: Thanksgiving turkey is served in an undated stock image.

Beyond vaccination, layering different protective measures is the best overall strategy, experts told ABC News. Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease and allergy specialist at Stanford University, advises people "to not rely just on vaccination, but to also be thoughtful about when to implement masking and rapid testing."

That includes limiting exposure in the days prior to Thanksgiving, rapid testing immediately prior to family gatherings, ensuring communal spaces get plenty of fresh air and staying home if sick.

Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner, said she's asking family members to limit activities that could potentially expose them to COVID-19 in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

"We are asking everybody to reduce their overall risk for the three- to five-day period before, and we're all taking a rapid test the morning of," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c34Dh_0d1bQd3Q00
STOCK IMAGE/Filadendron/Getty Images - PHOTO: A group shares a holiday meal in an undated stock image.

Another option is testing.

"Testing ahead of time does make a low-risk situation with all vaccinated people even lower risk," said Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "I especially recommend it if someone at the gathering is older or potentially immunocompromised."

MORE: New Mexico facing 'serious problems' amid latest COVID-19 surge, health officials warn

There are multiple types of COVID-19 tests, including PCR tests, rapid tests and antibody tests. Infectious disease experts agreed that an antibody test, which looks for traces of a prior infection or prior vaccination in your blood, isn't going to be a helpful way to protect your family over the holidays. Instead, opt for a PCR test, if you have time to wait for the results, or, a rapid test -- less accurate, but faster.

"PCR test is obviously the best," said Dr. Marc Siegel, director of infectious diseases at George Washington University. Unfortunately, during times of high demand these tests can be hard to take or results are delayed. Sax suggests that if a person is asymptomatic, doing a rapid antigen test the day before and the day of the gathering would be reasonable in lieu of a PCR test.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whO9X_0d1bQd3Q00
Hyoung Chang/medianews Group/the/Denver Post via Getty Images - PHOTO: A 5 year old gets her first COVID-19 vaccine shot with her mother in Denver, Nov. 16, 2021.

Once gathered, experts also suggest paying attention to ventilation. Weather permitting, have parts of gatherings outdoors helps decrease risk. It's admittedly easier in some states.

"We're going to actually have it outside -- it's supposed to be 65 and sunny on Thanksgiving day," said Dr. George Rutherford, a doctor and infectious disease researcher at the University of California, San Francisco. "Plus, we can get a lot more people at the table because we can string tables together."

But there are still options for those in colder climates.

"Even in a cold environment, it's possible to open up a window," said Siegel. "You might be losing some of the heat, but at least opening up a window on each side of the room to allow some room air to circulate." Using air filters is another consideration, Sax added.

MORE: Which states have opened COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all?

If possible, those with prior vaccinations should get their boosters before the holiday, experts said.

Health professionals still agree that getting vaccinated is the single best a person can do to protect themselves and their loved ones -- especially unvaccinated children.

"Vaccines are only as efficacious as the number of people that get them. So a good time to remind people to get their COVID vaccines if they're still holding out," said Dr. Molly Fleece, an infectious disease doctor at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. "What we do not want to see this year is a so-called twin-demic, where we have peaks of influenza as well as COVID during our holiday season."

Ultimately, between rapid testing, better knowledge of COVID-19 transmission and the mass availability of vaccines, this year's holiday season has the potential to be more joyous than last year's.

Lauren Joseph, a student at Stanford Medical School, and Jacob Warner, an internal medicine resident at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, are contributors to the ABC News Medical Unit.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

How many days can you eat Thanksgiving leftovers?

The big Thanksgiving Day meal is all but a memory. By this time, you’ve packed leftovers, including turkey, in the refrigerator to sustain you through Black Friday shopping and holiday decorating. Perhaps, you’ve already eaten a few turkey sandwiches. Unfortunately, there’s an expiration date on how long you can eat...
AGRICULTURE
WPMI

Have a healthy, happy Thanksgiving: How to avoid COVID over the holiday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Many people are busy making final plans for Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season. What’s the recipe for a healthy and happy Thanksgiving holiday 2021?. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) suggests including the following components, with the main ingredient being COVID-19 vaccination for all...
TRAVEL
everythinglubbock.com

How to avoid cross-contamination when making your Thanksgiving meal

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Every year, Americans look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving with family and friends. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still top-of-mind, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us all that it’s also important to keep family and friends safe from foodborne illness this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is one of...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Siegel
Person
Leana Wen
CBS 8

San Diegans travel early to avoid Thanksgiving crowds

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Not wasting any time, many travelers took this weekend to kick off their Thanksgiving trips. "It is nice to beat the crowd, and plus we had the time off. Pleasantly surprised with how few people are here,” said Emily Moynihan, who is traveling to Kansas City with her mother.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Tips to avoid a kitchen catastrophe this Thanksgiving

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Thanksgiving is here and the Spokane Valley Fire Department wants to make sure you don’t have any kitchen catastrophes this year.  Cooking is the leading cause of fires, according to the agency. Fortunately, there are some easy steps that can be taken to keep things running smoothly and safely this year.  Electric stovetops can be the most...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Superspreader#Weather#Image Skynesher Getty#Stanford University#Women S Hospital
Arizona Mirror

Health experts: Holiday gatherings ‘should be fine’ – with precautions

WASHINGTON – Health officials said this week that it should be OK for families to gather over the holidays, as long as people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and take other precautions against the spread of the disease. The tentative greenlight to gatherings comes despite a recent surge in new cases both nationally and in […] The post Health experts: Holiday gatherings ‘should be fine’ – with precautions appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
drhyman.com

How to Avoid and Minimize “Inflammaging”

When it comes to longevity, the goal isn’t just to live as long as possible. The true objective is to live as vibrantly and energetically as possible, for as long as possible. So how exactly do we do that?. In today’s mini-episode, Dhru speaks with Dr. Frank Lipman and Dr....
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Never Use This Stall in a Public Bathroom, Experts Warn

Most people have some kind of strategy when considering what stall to use in a public restroom. For some, the one farthest from the door is preferable. For others, the one closest to the exit makes sense. And for many of us, it's the one right in the middle. But while this Goldilocks-esque choice can be a challenge, there's actual research into which bathroom stall is the worst to use, based on how often it's frequented. Read on to find out which stall you should be avoiding when you have to use a public restroom.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

460K+
Followers
117K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy