TechGig Geek Goddess career fair: How to land a tech job in 5 steps

By Ishika Yadav
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia’s biggest technology community of 4.2 million people - TechGig - welcomes you to women-only annual career fair! With this career fair, TechGig aims to provide a robust platform to all. women. IT professionals, and connect them with the...

Cherie Kloss Uses Tech to Help Nurses Land Jobs

Following her struggles working in the medical field, Cherie Kloss launched a tech company to address staffing issues in the nursing industry. Kloss is the founder and CEO of SnapNurse, a tech-enabled healthcare staffing agency focused on rapid response crisis staffing and on-demand staffing. SnapNurse was founded in 2017, and its premiere platform was launched in 2018. The company is on a mission to help solve the nurse shortage in America.
How To Advance Your Career by Quitting Your Job

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. For nearly a decade, Jono devoted all his time and energy to creating and running a customized shoe company. But, unfortunately, his start-up didn’t survive the pandemic. Now Jono is in the tricky position of transitioning from CEO to working for someone else. He’s wondering how to brand his non-linear career path and transform himself into an ideal job candidate. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Joseph Liu, a consultant who has made a career out of changing careers, and host of the podcast Career Relaunch. Joseph has some practical tips for finding the right job opportunities, rewriting your resume, and creating a compelling cover letter that will land you an interview in no time.
How skilled newcomers can stave off major career sacrifices when job-seeking

Many people experience career interruptions at some point in their lives. But the interruptions that result from immigrating to other countries involve entirely different challenges. The move to a new country requires skilled migrants to make decisions not just about work but also about their family’s needs and their overall well-being as newcomers. It’s very common for them to be forced into sacrificing their careers in order to work in their new home, especially if their credentials are deemed not transferrable. A pediatrician, for example, may take on a job as an ultrasound technician, or a teacher may instead take a job...
5 in-demand programming careers to watch out for

One of the most sought-after career options in the technical domain is programming. The. career is becoming more popular among the techies and also the companies. There are several career options for programmers to look out for,. here are some of the best options.
Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
Geek Goddess 2021 winners declared: These are India's best female coders

India’s largest technology community of 4.2 million people - TechGig - hosted the grand finale of India’s biggest women-only coding competition on November 19. coding competition is known for uplifting and featuring. women. coders, and bringing them to centre stage to showcase their talent to top IT/Tech companies as well...
