TechGig Geek Goddess career fair: How to land a tech job in 5 steps

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. For nearly a decade, Jono devoted all his time and energy to creating and running a customized shoe company. But, unfortunately, his start-up didn’t survive the pandemic. Now Jono is in the tricky position of transitioning from CEO to working for someone else. He’s wondering how to brand his non-linear career path and transform himself into an ideal job candidate. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Joseph Liu, a consultant who has made a career out of changing careers, and host of the podcast Career Relaunch. Joseph has some practical tips for finding the right job opportunities, rewriting your resume, and creating a compelling cover letter that will land you an interview in no time.

JOBS ・ 9 DAYS AGO