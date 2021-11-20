ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watford 4-1 Manchester United

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore misery was heaped on beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday as Watford sealed a deserved Premier League victory in front of a packed Vicarage Road. In an electrifying first half, United were unable to deal with the high pressing of a well organised Hornets side...

www.bbc.co.uk

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA Today

Man United, Chelsea through in CL, Barcelona made to wait

Energized by a change of manager and another opportunistic finish by Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare on Tuesday. Another newly appointed coach sill has work to do, though, to get Barcelona into the last 16. United was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
David De Gea
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Jadon Sancho
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jamie Carragher slams Manchester United players for 'scandalous, disgusting and disgraceful' performance in 4-1 defeat at Watford - and he says there is NO way back for boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Jamie Carragher has slammed Manchester United players, describing their performances in the defeat at Watford as 'disgusting and disgraceful'. United capitulated 4-1 at Vicarage Road and had Harry Maguire sent off in the second half as they slumped to a fourth defeat in five Premier League games, which leaves them 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Watford hammer Man Utd 4-1 to leave Solskjaer on the brink

Watford (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job was hanging by a thread after 10-man Manchester United slumped to an “embarrassing” 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday. United’s fifth defeat in seven Premier League matches ramps up the pressure on the Norwegian manager to extreme levels as club bosses...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Watford 4-1 Man United: How much worse can it get for Solskjaer? The Red Devils hit a new low as Ranieri's Hornets run wild at Vicarage Road, with Maguire sent off on a miserable afternoon

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sank deep his anorak, nibbled anxiously at the zip he had pulled up to the very top and plunged hands into pockets as he suffered alone the bitter end of another miserable defeat. Before him, Manchester United were in tatters, sliced open time and again during a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

'Nightmare after nightmare' as Man Utd lose 4-1 at Watford

WATFORD, England, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they went down 4-1 at Watford on Saturday to pile more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The visitors were punished for a ragged first-half display and after a brief fightback they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes leaps to the defence of under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and says 'EVERYONE' is to blame for Manchester United's humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes was left frustrated after his side's 4-1 defeat to Watford but he leaped to the defence of under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer is under huge pressure after United suffered their fifth loss in seven at Vicarage Road - a result which has left them seventh and 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Man United in meltdown: Bruno Fernandes seen angrily wagging fingers at booing fans after shock 4-1 defeat to Watford... with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holding his hands up in apology

The extent of the meltdown at Manchester United has been laid bare, after fans took to booing an apologising Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the players following a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford. United failed to get over their slump as Premier League football returned from the international break, and were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Man United Twitter has absolutely had it after humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford

Another weekend, another disgraceful result for Manchester United. Following a two-week international break and a chance to regroup, the Red Devils came out on Saturday and fell flat on their heads in a brutal 4-1 defeat to newly-promoted Watford. Of course, Man United Twitter is absolutely furious over yet another awful performance, calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head. Here are some of the most savage reactions:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford 4-1 Man Utd: The pick of the stats

Watford have won back-to-back home league games against Manchester United for the first time. This was Manchester United’s biggest league defeat against a promoted side since September 1989, and a 5-1 loss against Manchester City at Maine Road. Only in 2001-02 (11 games) have United conceded 20 or more goals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on reports linking him with Man Utd job

Mauricio Pochettino has refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the managerial vacancy at Manchester United.The former Tottenham boss was in Manchester on Tuesday as he prepared for current side Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash against United’s rivals City.The 49-year-old has emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.Inevitably, the Argentinian was questioned about his future as he held his pre-match press conference at the Etihad Stadium but he would not comment on “rumours” and insisted he was happy in the French capital.“I am not a kid, I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. In Group G, Lille made Salzburg wait to reach the last 16 as Jonathan David scored a first-half winner in a 1-0 victory in France.
UEFA
The Independent

Villarreal vs Manchester United result: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo seals Champions League qualification

Michael Carrick’s first game in charge of Manchester United ended in style as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho struck to seal a 2-0 victory and send the club into Champions League knockout stages. Despite the tumult of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking on Sunday morning, United knew they could ill-afford to drop points against Villarreal, with their qualification still uncertain. A cagey first half offered few sparks, with United cautious and lacking attacking imagination as Villarreal came closest to breaking the deadlock. However, they burst into life after the hour mark as Cristiano Ronaldo pounced to score a fine lob...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Manchester United are unbeaten in their past 11 Premier League away games in London (won seven, drawn four), winning each of their previous three in a row. They last won four consecutive league visits to the capital between May and November 2005. League leaders Chelsea have conceded just four goals...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'reach an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to take over as interim manager for six months' - with German leaving Lokomotiv Moscow but NOT signing in time for Sunday's trip to Chelsea

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become the club's new interim boss. The Red Devils parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday following their 4-1 hammering by Watford, with the club languishing in eighth position in the league table. United have conducted a search...
PREMIER LEAGUE

