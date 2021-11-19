ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

British shares log weekly loss as commodity, travel stocks weigh

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Devik Jain
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7DtA_0d1Y54RZ00

Nov 19 (Reuters) - London stocks slipped on Friday, dragged down by commodity and travel shares on concerns around fresh COVID-19 curbs in Europe, while rising bets about rate hikes following strong economic data pushed the FTSE 100 index to its first weekly loss in four.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.5% lower, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) ended 0.4% down.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Shell (RDSa.L) slipped 2.9% and 3.1%, respectively, as crude prices sank amid a resurgent pandemic in Europe. Banks (.FTNMX301010) dropped 1.7%.

Carriers Ryanair , British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L), Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), EasyJet (EZJ.L), Holiday Inn owner , Premier Inn owner Whitbread (WTB.L) and caterer Compass Group (CPG.L) slipped between 2.3% and 5.2% after Austria said it will reimpose a full COVID-19 lockdown, while neighbouring Germany warned it may follow suit to tackle a new wave of infections.

Lockdown anxiety also overshadowed data showing British retail sales in October rose by more than expected, adding to recent signs that a slowdown in the economy might have abated slightly.

Retailers like WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) and Ocado Group (OCDO.L) rose 1.2% and 6.8%, respectively.

"People are bringing forward purchases they would have made in November and December. Consumers are being very cautious because of the uncertainty around the economy, high inflation, squeezing household incomes, squeezing disposable incomes and higher taxes," said Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda.

"We should not get carried away with today's retail sales figures because it's not indicative of a big consumer driven rebound to come."

The data came at the heels of a hotter inflation reading and solid jobs report earlier this week which cemented expectations of an interest rate hike in December.

Bogged down by inflationary pressures and supply chain problems, the FTSE 100 has gained just 11.9% this year, underperforming its European and U.S peers. The index also logged its biggest weekly drop since mid-August.

Among other stocks, Kingfisher (KGF.L) tumbled 4.4% after the home improvement retailer reported a 2.4% fall in like-for-like sales in the three months to Oct. 31.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil settles down $10/bbl in largest daily drop since April 2020

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged $10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears...
TRAFFIC
omahanews.net

Stocks crash over new Covid variant fears

European and Asian stock markets plunged on Friday following reports of a new Covid-19 strain from South Africa, which, investors fear, could result in new travel curbs. Chinese, Japanese and Indian stocks dropped. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.56%, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo tanked by 2.5%, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong had plunged 2.67% as of 08:20 GMT.
STOCKS
Reuters

TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, weighed down by a 6% drop in energy stocks as oil prices hit a two-month low amid fears of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant. At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE)...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#European Travel#Inflation#Uk#Ftse#Bp#Shell#British Airways#Iag#Premier Inn#Whitbread#Compass Group#Wh Smith Plc#Smwh L Rrb#Ocado Group#Oanda
Reuters

Yen, franc surge as new virus variant rattles markets

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - News of a new coronavirus variant potentially resistant to current vaccines sent investors dashing for the safety of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc on Friday, while the possible unwinding of U.S. rate hike bets weighed on the dollar. The yen and franc gains...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Reuters

Toronto market falls by most in one year on virus variant fears

TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Friday posted its biggest decline in more than one year, weighed by a sharp decline in energy shares, as investors worried that a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant could hinder the global economic recovery. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
MARKETS
The Independent

Covid variant fears spook markets as FTSE plummets

The FTSE 100 has seen its biggest fall since March 2020 as investors worry about a new variant of the Covid virus in southern Africa.The UK announced on Thursday it will stop all direct flights from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini due to a surge in cases identified with the new mutation.In the City, the FTSE 100 index had dropped by as much as 259 points, or 3.5%, at its lowest on Friday morning.The index recovered somewhat later in trading, but was still on track for its worst performance this year.The collapse in London was led...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China stocks close lower as property, automobiles weigh

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China stocks closed lower on Thursday as property developers and automobiles weighed, while semiconductors rose after the U.S. government put some Chinese chipmakers on its trade blacklist, strengthening investors’ belief China will offer more support to the industry. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4% to...
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

Institutions buy into shale gas stocks in Q3 as commodity prices shoot higher

Led by Blackstone Inc., several private equity firms and Stanford University's endowment fund began to dip into pure-play shale gas stocks in the third quarter as commodity prices for natural gas shot higher. Overall, institutional investors were net buyers of pure-play shale drillers as share prices climbed higher. Hefty purchases...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ihsmarkit.com

Weekly Pricing Pulse: Commodity prices recover after recent sell-off

Our Materials Price Index (MPI) rose 1.7% last week, bringing an end to four straight weeks of declines. Price increases were limited, however, with only three of the ten MPI sub-components rising. Despite last week's rise, commodity prices have dropped almost 13% since mid-October, a change that points to cost pressures in goods markets ebbing as early as the first half of 2022.
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy