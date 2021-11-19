Christmas shopping starts early in UK; Austria’s lockdown knocks travel stocks and oil – as it happened

5.22pm GMT

And finally, the FTSE 100 has ended the day down 32 points or 0.45% at 7223.

That’s its lowest close in around a month, as concerns over the lockdown in Austria weighed on travel and hospitality stocks.

Oil stocks were also pulled lower, tracking the fall in the price of crude today.

There were also losses across Europe, with Austria’s ATX tumbling by 3%, Spain’s IBEX down 1.7% and Germany’s DAX off 0.4%.

Oil continues to slide, with Brent crude at its lowest since 1st October on concerns that pandemic restrictions will hit demand for energy:

Here’s a good round-up of the situation:

The rally into tech stocks, the ‘winners’ of the pandemic economy, has pushed the Nasdaq Composite to a new record high.

Jim Reid, research strategist at Deutsche Bank, also worries that the US could be vulnerable to a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

His Chart of the Day shows daily cases per million for a selection of large countries and regions plus interesting other countries, especially those in eastern Europe that seem to be going through an aggressive wave.

Reid explains:

For most of the countries near the top, the spike in cases has occurred fairly rapidly over the last couple of weeks. The exception is the UK where cases have been high and steady since the summer as high vaccination rates plus high infection rates have seemingly provided some degree of herd immunity. It’s important to bear in mind that testing rates vary considerably (the UK does the most per person in the G7) and that can affect the relative rankings, but the overall trend higher is clear. The news is hitting European markets hard this morning as fears mount that the virus and restrictions will spread across the continent again. However the curveball might be the US. DB’s Robin Winkler has been pointing out that the vaccination rate in Austria (64%) is somewhat lower than the likes of Spain (79%), Italy (74%), France (69%), the UK (69%) and Germany (68%) but it is still higher than the US (58%). So although all the headlines are in Europe at the moment, will the US be more vulnerable than many European countries over the course of the full winter? Recent history suggests the US have a higher bar for economic restrictions related to covid but it also has a lower vaccination rate than their European peers.

The jump in European Covid-19 infections is causing concerns that America could see a new wave too this winter.

Paul Ashworth , chief North America economist at Capital Economics, says the possibility of another winter wave of coronavirus infections is a significant downside risk to activity over the next few months.

He told clients:

We wouldn’t expect a winter COVID wave to trigger the types of restrictions on activity now being implemented in countries like Germany and Austria, particularly not when new therapeutics should further reduce the mortality rate. But we would nevertheless expect such a wave to weigh on consumer spending on high-contact and travel services. Workplace outbreaks could also compound supply chain problems. Our baseline GDP forecasts don’t explicitly allow for such a wave, but it is one of the key reasons why we are happy to be below consensus on the near-term growth outlook and why we doubt that the Fed will accelerate the pace of its QE taper in the next few months, opening the door to an earlier interest rate hike next year.

Wall Street opens mixed

The New York stock market has opened rather gingerly, as the rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe weighs on investors’ minds.

The Dow Jones industrial average has fallen by 218 points, or 0.6%, to 35,652 points in early trading, as anxiety over the pandemic hits banks, energy stocks and airlines.

Chemicals company Dow Inc is the top faller on the DJIA, down 3.1%, with Goldman Sachs down 2.1%, oil major Chevron losing 2%, and Boeing and American Express both dropping 1.9%.

Tech stocks are faring better, though, with the Nasdaq Composite up 0.3% or 54 points at 16,048 points.

Fiona Cincotta , Senior Financial Markets Analyst at City Index , explains:



Cyclicals are trading under pressure amid a rotation back into tech as COVID lockdown concerns rise. Austria has re-imposed full lockdown restrictions as COVIDA cases jump. Germany also recorded a record number of cases. With Europe the new epicentre for COVID could transatlantic travel see restrictions again before its really even taken off? The travel sector is likely to trade under pressure. Tumbling oil prices will also keep oil giants in the red.

On Austria’s lockdown, Manuela Finger , partner at the Munich office of law firm, Gowling WLG, says:

“While a disappointing move for businesses and retailers especially at time when pre-Christmas footfall and sales are key, the Austrian government has clearly broadly considered the varied needs at play and come up with a solution that causes minimal business impact while protecting the health prospects of the nation.”

On the wires....

Nationwide Building Society has said there could be a “cooling” of the UK’s red-hot housing market because of rising inflation and interest rates.

Robert Gardner, the chief economist at the UK’s second-largest mortgage lender, said the housing market is currently “remarkably robust” despite the end of incentives such as the government’s stamp duty holiday at the end of September.

However, he said that in the coming months a lot would depend on the performance of the wider economy.



“There are a few things that could moderate [housing demand] a bit in the coming quarters. For example, there are not many homes on the market at the moment. That is likely to hold back activity. “If you look at rising inflation squeezing household budgets a little and if interest rates rise, then that is likely to exert a cooling influence as well. But if the recovery holds up, then activity is likely to remain pretty solid.”

More here :



Back in the City, Ocado is defying the selloff with a 9% jump in its share price, to a two-month high.

It’s lifted by speculation that Marks & Spencer could acquire the remaining 50% of its retail joint venture with Ocado .

Interactive Investor’s Victoria Scholar explains:

Deutsche Bank raised its price target on M&S from 195p to 265p and suggested that it could be positioning itself to complete the deal. The note said, “cash flow is no longer being squandered on an unsustainable dividend but saved to recover the investment grade credit rating that may be required to buy out Ocado.” In Marks & Spencer’s latest results, Ocado customer orders grew by 19% but revenue fell because of tough comparables last year during lockdown. The 50% Ocado acquisition in 2019 was perfectly timed ahead of the pandemic and has provided M&S with access to new customers concentrated in different geographies. The purchase has also contributed towards M&S’ goal to encourage more family sized shops rather than top-up or convenience baskets. Ocado’s share price has been struggling this year with the stock down by around a third since the January peak.

Mark Dowding, CIO at BlueBay Asset Management, argues that lockdowns will not derail the trajectory towards economic recovery, and that the current wave of Covid-19 is less scary than previous ones.

Vaccination offers the answer, not lockdown restrictions, Dowding writes in his latest weekly market commentary.

If anything, an acceleration in infections leads to an uptake in jabs and therefore much of this dynamic should be self-correcting, he says:



Covid infections accelerated during the past week across Europe, prompting some government moves to impose renewed restrictions on mobility and working from home. However, we doubt these steps will be far-reaching and think it unlikely that a trajectory towards economic recovery will be derailed in the weeks ahead. The experience in the UK over the past couple of months has seen Covid cases rise materially, only then to plateau with hospitalisation and death rates far below prior waves of infection. Moreover, in the UK, it can be observed that the general attitude to mask wearing has been far less compliant than on the continent, with those of us using public transport observing less than half of users wearing face coverings, even during busy rush hour periods. In this way, the recent acceleration of Covid cases in the EU may appear concerning when viewed on a standalone basis, but it is much less of a worry seen in this context.

Nervous investors are also diving into government bonds, pushing down the yield (or interest rate) on benchmark US Treasuries.

The euro has now hit a fresh 16-month low, down 1% today at $1.125 for the first time since July 2020.

The euro vs the US dollar over the last two years Photograph: Refinitiv

Fears that lockdowns will be imposed in other European countries are hitting stocks and oil today, says Fawad Razaqzada , analyst at ThinkMarkets .

Coronavirus has made an unwelcome return in the last few weeks, with cases rising to record levels in countries such as Germany and Austria despite the ongoing vaccination efforts. In response, the Austrian government has reimposed a full lockdown and has made vaccination mandatory. Meanwhile, the German health minister Spahn has also refused to rule out a return to lockdown in Germany. So, it is not necessarily about Austria, but concerns that similar lockdown measures might be introduced to other parts of Europe is what has weighed on sentiment today. There is now a risk for at least a short-term correction as investors wake up to the risks facing the Eurozone economy, after the major stock indices hit repeated all-time highs in recent weeks.

Helge Pedersen, group chief economist at Nordea bank, also fears Europe could see more restrictions shortly, given the infection rates in Central Eastern countries.



Stocks have fallen sharply in Vienna, after Austria’s national lockdown was announced .

The Austrian Traded Index, or ATX, has tumbled 2.7% to a three-week low. Banks, energy and industrial stocks are worst hit.

Austria’s ATX stock index has fallen today, but is still up around 34% this year Photograph: Refinitiv

The euro has dropped close to a 16-month low, by Austria’s lockdown and the prospect that the European Central Bank will resist pressure to tighten monetary policy soon .

The single currency is down three-quarters of a cent at $1.129, extending its losses against rival currencies.

Fears of wider lockdowns are hitting the euro. Stephane Ekolo , global equity strategist at brokerage Tradition , says (via Reuters):

“One thing is certain, if the whole of Europe had to go under lockdown once more, and depending on how long that would last, we would need to rethink our growth scenarios”

Oil, a good gauge of growth prospects, has fallen too.

Brent crude is down nearly 3%, or $2.40 per barrel, to below $79 per barrel (updated).

Travel and hospitality stocks drop on Austrian lockdown news

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they walk in front of St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, this week Photograph: Michael Gruber/AP

Hospitality and travel company shares have fallen as Austria announces a new national lockdown will come in next week.

Airline group IAG , which owns British Airways, have fallen 4% to a two-month low in London, as worries about European restrictions to fight the pandemic intensify.

Rolls-Royce , which makes and services jet engines, is down 3.5%, with catering group Compass off 2.5%. Hotel operators Whitbread and InterContinental are both down around 2.5% too.

On the smaller FTSE 250 index, SSP Group (which runs the Ritazza and Upper Crust outlets at travel hubs) are down 4%, with budget airline easyJet off 4.2% and package holiday firm TUI down 3.7%. Pub and restaurant stocks are also lower.

Austria’s full lockdown, which starts on Monday, was announced just days after it declared a lockdown on unvaccinated citizens.

My colleague Philip Oltermann explains :

Austria will now go into its third nationwide lockdown for at least ten days from Monday, and make vaccinations mandatory across society from February next year. The new national lockdown is set to last until 12 December but could be reevaluated after ten days if the pandemic situation has improved. Schools are to stay open but children can choose to go into remote learning mode without a note from a doctor. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg , who has only been in office for a month, said tightening vaccine pass controls and testing requirements has started to make a difference, but “hasn’t convinced enough” people to get vaccinated.

Lockdown rules would end for those vaccinated from 12 December but would stay in place for those who have decline to take the jab

Yesterday, the head of Germany’s disease control agency has said the country is heading for a “very bad Christmas season ” if drastic measures are not taken to dampen the spread of coronavirus.



Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, says the new lockdown in Austria and the possibility of similar action in Germany wiped out earlier gains on the markets.

The euro is also falling at the end of the week following the announcement that Austria will begin a 20-day full Covid-19 lockdown from Monday in response to surging case numbers which have far surpassed last year’s peak. While fatalities remains well below the peak, they are accelerating and the government is clearly keen to arrest it before the situation potentially becomes much worse. With Germany seeing a similar trend, the question now becomes whether the regions largest economy will follow the same path. Its Health Minister, Jens Spahn, today suggested nothing can be ruled out and that they are in a national emergency . The situation is not quite so severe in other countries like France, Italy and Spain but that could change in the coming weeks, as we saw around the same time last year. High vaccination rates mean the link between case numbers and fatalities is far lower but the former is rising at a remarkable rate which is clearly making it very hard to ignore.

Spain’s IBEX is down around 1.3%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB has lost 0.7%, with smaller losses in France (-0.25%) and the UK (-0.15%), while Germany’s DAX is flat.

European stock markets this morning Photograph: Refinitiv

Ryanair is pressing ahead with plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange because of foreign ownership and control rules that apply because of Brexit.

The low-cost airline, which indicated earlier this month that it intended to become solely listed in Dublin, said that its last day of trading on the London Stock Exchange would be 17 December.

Full story: Retail sales rise as Christmas shopping starts early in Great Britain

Retail sales in Great Britain rose for the first time in six months in October as consumers started their Christmas shopping earlier than usual to avoid missing out if there was a shortage of goods.

The total volume of goods bought rose by 0.8% last month, according to the Office for National Statistics , compared with flat sales in September, driven by a rise in spending on toys and clothes. Economists had forecast a smaller rise in sales of 0.5%.

Retailers reported that early Christmas trading had boosted clothing store sales to within only 0.5% of pre-pandemic levels, while secondhand stores, toy shops and sports equipment stores also benefited from a scramble to avoid disappointment amid the global supply chain disruption.



The rise in October followed five months of no growth in the longest spending slump since 1996 after the easing of coronavirus restrictions this summer.

Food store sales volumes fell by 0.3% on the month, although they remain 3.4% above pre-pandemic levels. With the return of more people to town and city centres, online sales as a proportion of overall retail sales fell to 27.3%, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic. However, it remains significantly higher than pre-Covid, suggesting a permanent shift to higher levels of internet shopping after the pandemic.

Here’s the full story, which also covers today’s UK government borrowing figures :

The jump in retail sales last month has pushed the pound back towards 21-month highs against the euro.

Sterling is approaching €1.19, the level it breached on Wednesday after UK inflation jumped even faster than expected.

Victoria Scholar , head of investment at interactive investor , has the details:

UK retail sales gained 0.8% in October, the first monthly gain in six as many consumers brought forward their Christmas shopping amid concerns about shortages and excitement after a lost family Christmas last year. Non-food items such as toys, sports equipment and clothing outperformed while fuel and food fell, although food is back above pre-pandemic levels. Consumers enjoyed getting back into physical stores in October with online sales accounting for the smallest proportion of overall sales since the height of the pandemic. However online shopping is still 20% higher than it was before covid, signalling a permanent change in preferences. The grocery tech business Ocado is trading sharply higher, flourishing at the top of the FTSE 100 as retail stocks catch a bid. Sainsburys and Next are also towards the top of the basket. The upbeat data provided a lift to the pound, which is inching closer once again to 21-month lows against the euro. EUR/GBP is a whisper away from breaking key support at £0.84, with a push below potentially paving the way for further sterling strength. The pound has gained nearly 3% since the end of September with advances accelerating this month.

However, both the euro and the pound have dropped against the US dollar this morning. The greenback has strengthened as investors wonder how the Federal Reserve will react to US inflation hitting 30-year highs.

The chief executives of Germany’s two top banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank , warned about inflation on Friday, while the chairman of BNP Paribas said the real issue is growth, reports Reuters :



The bankers were speaking at a conference in Frankfurt as investors closely watch the European Central Bank for its reaction to accelerating inflation. Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing said inflation will “persist for longer” and Commerzbank CEO Manfred Knof said “we believe inflation is going to stay. Sewing also said a reaction from the ECB was needed earlier than ECB President Christine Lagarde had just suggested [ see our earlier post ]. But BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre said slightly higher inflation “would not be bad” and that there should not be an “endless discussion” about inflation.

“The real question today is not inflation but growth,” he said.

German factory gate inflation highest since 1951

Inflationary pressures are continuing to mount in Europe’s largest economy, as gas prices soar and supply chain woes hurt manufacturers.



German producer prices rose 18.4% on the year in October, the strongest increase since 1951, mainly due to a surge in energy costs.

During October alone, prices rose 3.8% compared with September.

Energy prices were up 48.2% compared to October 2020 and rose 12.1% on the month, the Federal Statistics Office said. Natural gas prices were 81.4% up year-on-year, while electricity was nearly 50% higher.

Stripping out energy prices, the producer price index rose 9.2% on the year -- with metals prices up 37.8%, and sawn timber surging 91.8% compared with October 2020.

Food prices also rose. Prices of crude vegetable oils were up 48.3%, butter prices rose by 18.8%, beef prices by 14.2%. Prices of bread, fresh pastry goods and cakes increased by 3.7%. By contrast, pork prices were down 5.1%.

Producer prices are regarded as a leading indicator for inflation, as they show how much firms are charging for finished goods, or parts and materials used in other products.

Neil Wilson of Markets.com warns that inflation looks ‘sticky’, as the pandemic continues.

I’m sure that fresh lockdowns in Germany (only for the unvaccinated) will only add to the kind of pressures that businesses are reporting, so inflation remains sticky

Over in Frankfurt, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has reiterated that it would be a mistake to tighten monetary policy now, despite inflation hitting 4.1% last month.



She told the 31 st Frankfurt European Banking Congress that the factors driving inflation to double the ECB’s target, such as supply chain problems side and energy prices, are likely to fade in the medium term.

They will also probably slow the pace of the recovery in the near term, meaning the ECB should continue nurturing growth, by not withdrawing policy support too soon.

Lagarde says:



When inflation pressure is expected to fade – as is the case today – it does not make sense to react by tightening policy. The tightening would not affect the economy until after the shock has already passed.

She added:

Tightening policy prematurely would only make this squeeze on household incomes worse. At the same time, it would not address the root causes of inflation, because energy prices are set globally and supply bottlenecks cannot be remedied by the ECB’s monetary policy.

The rebound in retail sales in October adds to the evidence that activity held up well in October.

It will also raise expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates from 0.10% to 0.25% in December, says Adam Hoye s , assistant economist at Capital Economics .

He explains:

The retail sales data tally with the uptick in GfK consumer confidence overnight , and are another sign that the economy has held up fairly well at the start of Q4. What’s more, it doesn’t seem as though the increase in retail spending came at the expense of non-retail spending. Card payments data show that spending on socialising reached its highest level since the onset of the pandemic in October.

8.55am GMT

Rising debt repayment costs keep UK government borrowing high

UK public borrowing fell less than expected in October, as inflation drove up the cost of interest payments on the national debt.

Public sector net borrowing was estimated to have been £18.8bn last month, just £200m less than a year ago, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

This was much higher than the £13.8bn forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Interest payments on central government debt tripled year-on-year to hit £5.6bn in October 2021, £3.8bn more than in October 2020, due to the jump in RPI inflation which sets the repayments on some gilts.

It leaves the UK’s national debt at its highest level since the early 1960s, as a share of the economy [so growing GDP will bring this ratio down].

Although retail sales overall are above pre-pandemic levels, it remains a mixed picture, says ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

Samuel Tombs of Pantheon also suspects that Christmas shortage fears pushed up spending in October....

Worries about shortages this Christmas may have spurred people into shopping early.

Oliver Vernon-Harcourt , head of retail at Deloitte, explains:

“Concerns around stock shortages have encouraged early preparations for the festive period, though purchases so far indicate a mixed bag of goods. In a sign of normalisation, food categories fell -0.3% month-on-month, despite consumers stocking up on Halloween treats and other foodstuffs for bonfire and Diwali celebrations.

“However, non-food sales were up month-on-month by 4.2%. With larger Christmas gatherings expected as consumers intend to make up for 2020’s lost celebrations, we could see non-food sales accelerate further in the coming weeks, as consumers look for toys, partywear, and other seasonal goods. Clothing alone saw an increase of 6.2% in volume compared to the previous month, edging closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Spending on Halloween also boosted spending in the shops last month, reports Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium:

“Retailers will be relieved by the improvement in sales as they enter the final straight in the run up to Christmas. Footfall growth on UK streets is the highest among major EU economies, and this is clearly translating into consumer spend. Meanwhile online sales remain well above pre-pandemic levels as retailers ramp up their delivery and click-and-collect services. There were big improvements in clothing and footwear sales, including formalwear, as social calendars filled up and the public became increasingly confident about going out. Furthermore, with Halloween heavily curtailed by the pandemic last year, October showed chocolates and children’s costumes selling a treat as families made the most of the occasion.

But... supply chain problems are still spooking the sector, and the cost of living squeeze is also hurting families.

Dickinson says:

“While retailers are putting in a gargantuan effort to ensure that essential food and gifts are ready for Christmas, they continue to be dogged by ongoing challenges supply chain problems. Labour shortages throughout the supply chains – from farms to distribution – are pushing up costs and creating some gaps on the shelves. Nonetheless, retailers are prioritising Christmas essentials, and many have laid out their festive offerings a little earlier to ensure everyone has time to buy treats and decorations before the big day. Retailers are hopeful that demand will continue right through the golden quarter, however, challenges remain, with higher prices looming and many households facing rising energy bills.”

At 27.3%, online retail’s share of spending has fell to its lowest since the start of the pandemic.

But it’s still much higher than in February 2020, when online shopping made up 19.7% of the pie, showing the structural changes in the sector.



Jessica Moulton , senior partner and leader of the Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods Practice at McKinsey & Company , says:

“There appears to be some early Christmas buying compared to previous years, probably spurred by concerns about item availability. And a desire not to miss out on the festive season. “Notably, the split between online and physical shopping seems stable, with online 8 percent points higher than before the crisis. Consumers are taking advantage of all the improvements retailers made to their online offers during covid - but they still prefer stores for 7 out of 10 purchases.”

And here’s Greg Wright , Yorkshire Post deputy business editor:

The 0.8% jump in retail sales across Great Britain last month is better than economists expected...

..after a run of falling sales since April’s reopening boost:

7.47am GMT

While Christmas shopping picked up, spending on fuel fell last month after the petrol crisis of late September.

Automotive fuel sales hit their lowest level since April, down 6.4% in October, after panic buying left people with full tanks.

UK retail spending - fuel Photograph: ONS

7.45am GMT

The detail of October’s retail sales report Photograph: ONS

7.37am GMT

UK retail sales in October Photograph: ONS

Retail sales rise in early Christmas spending boost

Retail sales across Great Britain have risen for the first time in six months, lifted by an early Christmas spending boost on toys and clothes.

Figures just released by the Office for National Statistics show that retail sales volumes rose by 0.8% in October, and were 5.8% higher than their pre-pandemic February 2020 levels.

It was due to a 4.2% surge in spending at department stores, clothing outlets, and second-hand shops such as auction houses and charity shops.

The ONS says:

Clothing stores reported an increase of 6.2% over the month with feedback from some retailers suggesting that early Christmas trading had boosted sales. This is supported by analysis within the Coronavirus and social impacts release , which reported that the most common items bought or pre-ordered earlier than usual for Christmas this year included toys and clothes, shoes or accessories. The latest rise means clothing stores sales are now only 0.5% below their pre-coronavirus pandemic level.

Retail spending had stalled in September, after falling since April (when non-essential retailing re-opened).

But it appear that festive spending - and today’s rise in consumer confidence - is getting people back to the shops.

UK retail sales Photograph: ONS

However, spending at food stores, on fuel, and on non-store retailers (online) dipped during the month.

Here are the details:



Non-food stores was the only main retail sector that saw a rise in sales volumes, increasing by 4.2% in October 2021, lifted by growth at second-hand stores, toy stores and sports equipment stores, and clothing stores (6.2%).



Department stores also saw a rise in sales.





Department stores also saw a rise in sales. Clothing stores sales volumes in October 2021 were only 0.5% below pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, with some retailers suggesting that early Christmas trading had boosted sales.





Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 6.4% in October 2021 as they returned to more typical recent levels following strong growth in September; volumes were 5.0% below their February 2020 levels.





Food store sales volumes fell by 0.3% in October 2021; despite the fall in October, volumes were 3.4% above pre-coronavirus pandemic levels in February 2020.





The proportion of retail sales online fell to 27.3% in October 2021, its lowest proportion since March 2020 (22.5%) but still substantially higher than the 19.7% in February 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Intro: UK consumer confidence improves despite surging inflation

Mount Street in Mayfair, London, as the Christmas lights were switched on. Photograph: Matt Alexander/PA

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

It’s starting to look a little bit like Christmas. And, despite inflation rising to a 10-year high, consumer confidence across the UK has picked up in a boost for retailers.

The UK consumer confidence index, which tracks how people feel about their personal finances and wider economic prospects, rose 3 points to minus 14 in November, according to research company GfK .

That’s stronger than expected, and much higher than a year ago when t he UK was facing lockdown restrictions. It could signal that spending will recover ahead of Black Friday later this month, and then Christmas.

People said they were also more willing to purchase expensive items, even though household incomes are being squeezed by rising prices.

However, consumers are less upbeat about their personal finances...

Joe Staton, Client Strategy Director at GfK , explains :

“Headline consumer sentiment has ticked upwards this month despite decade-high inflation, fears of higher prices and worries over rising interest rates, and as the deepening cost-of-living squeeze leaves UK household finances worse off this winter. “The view on the general economic situation over the past year and year to come is better this month (up six points and three points respectively) but consumers are slightly less buoyant on their personal finances. This weakness is important as it reflects day-to-day plans to save or spend and is a strong driver of overall UK economic growth. “However, one highlight for both physical and virtual retail is the seven-point jump in major purchase intentions in the run-up to Black Friday and Christmas. Is this a sign that shoppers are ready to bounce back, after last year’s cancelled family gatherings, with a Christmas splurge in coming weeks? That’s how it looks - but consumers also know that when the festivities are over it’s going to be a tough year in 2022.”

Linda Ellett , Head of Consumer Markets, Leisure and Retail at KPMG UK, said :

“As the Christmas adverts and lights went on, consumer confidence has gone up with them. This correlates with the picture that businesses we work with have reported over recent weeks, with consumers buying early for Christmas and once again enjoying what towns and city centres have to offer. “Businesses will be hoping that Black Friday, and the in-person festivities of Christmas and New Year, bring a further confidence boost that can be carried into 2022. “Whilst confidence will continue to be shaped by the pandemic, the impact of rising cost of living and supply chain disruption, equally there is pent up demand for certain purchases, particularly holidays and other feel-good experiences. “It will be interesting to see, post COP26, whether purchases are increasingly made with sustainability as a key consideration. Recent KPMG research shows that 68% of customers under the age of 34 say they will pay more for goods from companies who demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental and sustainability principles. But intentions and actions are not always the same.”

