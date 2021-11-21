ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Rittenhouse verdict - live: Attorney criticises ‘disgusting’ attempts by Republicans to capitalise on teen

By Megan Sheets ,Justin Vallejo,Eleanor Sly,Graeme Massie,Alex Woodward,Peony Hirwani and Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney has hit out at Republican politicians trying to capitalise on his client’s “celebrity”, calling their behaviour “disgusting”.

Mark Richards, who represented Rittenhouse at trial, told Insider that: “There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should.”

He criticised Republican congressmen who have offered Kyle Rittenhouse internships following his acquittal, saying: “They want to trade on his celebrity and I think it’s disgusting.”

Some protests sprang up across the US on Friday night following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse after a jury found him not guilty on all five counts in his homicide trial after four days of jury deliberations.

Most demonstrations were peaceful, with the exception of Portland, Oregon, where a small group of protesters broke windows of the justice centre.

Right-wing figures celebrated the decision, with Republican US Rep Madison Cawthorn offering Mr Rittenhouse an internship and telling supporters to “ be armed, be dangerous, and be moral ” while exercising the right to self-defense.

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson will interview Mr Rittenhouse on Monday, and the network is set to air a documentary-style film about the trial in December. Mr Richards told CNN on Friday that he did not approve of a film crew embedding with the legal team.

