More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Week

Cyber Monday is over, and new data from Adobe’s 2022 Holiday Shopping Forecast showed major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — you can still get the best home and kitchen deals of the season right now.

In addition to the big box stores like Target , Walmart and Best Buy , shoppers can still score home and kitchen Cyber Week discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond , JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership).

Especially if you’re worried about supply chain delays, Cyber Week is currently your best chance to get savings on home goods and home appliances that typically don’t go on sale: think espresso machines , upright vacuums , and Insta-famous cookware .

We recommend you take advantage of these deals now instead of waiting for the holiday shopping rush, since everything from delivery speeds to stock availability will be different this year. Since the sales will wrap up soon, we’ll continue to update this article with the latest deals. Check back in for all the best deals on ways you can spruce up your home for the holidays.

What Are the Best Home and Kitchen Cyber Week Deals?

We’ve rounded up the best Cyber Week deals on must-have products for your home and kitchen, and it’s not all air fryers out there (although you can bet those deals will be popping up). You can still find robot vacuums , smart home appliances , and more from retailers like Amazon, and even from the brand’s own sites.

Best Cyber Week Smart Home Deals

The best Cyber Week deals once again include a slew of smart home devices, ranging from Alexa-enabled devices (like the 5th-gen Echo Dot ) to mesh WiFi systems, and home security monitoring.

Save up to 70% off Alexa-enabled devices including the Echo Show 15 , Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Echo Studio smart speaker

54% off Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera — now just $29.99

30% off Google Nest Thermostats — now just $89.99

35% off eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system — get $84 off

24% off Kasa Smart Plug Works with Alexa

50% off Fire TV Sticks — now starting at just $14.99

38% off Ring Wired Video Doorbell — now just $39.99

25% off Ring Indoor HD Security Cameras — now starting at just $44.99

$66 off Google Nest Hub Max — now just $163.99

19% off eufy Security 5-Piece Home Alarm Kit — now just $129.99

30% off Blink video doorbell

Up to $30 off ecobee smart thermostats (starting from $159)

$59 ecobee smart sensors for the home

Best Cyber Week Vacuum Deals

Whether you’re looking for a hands-off clean with iRobot Roombas, or a deep-cleaning companion with Shark upright vacuums, these Cyber Week vacuum deals are live. Check out steep discounts from popular brands on robot vacuums , standing vacuums , and combination vacuum mops .

17% off Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Carpet Cleaner — now just $116

$225 off Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base — now just $399

$270 off roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop — now Under $600

$200 off Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute — now just $399.99

$60 off Hoover MAXLife PowerDrive Elite Swivel XL Upright Vacuum — now just $59

30% off yeedi mop Station pro Robot Vacuum and Mop — $150 off

$300 off Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$200 off iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

Up to 50% off Shark vacuums (including robot vacuums and upright stick vacuums)

35% off iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — now just $179

Up to 44% off eufy robot vac u ums

Up to 75% off cordless stick vacuums (get this Dyson dupe for $149 )

Best Cyber Week Air Purifier Deals

If you’ve got pets in the home, or you’re looking to curb the effects of allergy season, we’ve found the best deals on air purifiers to help you breathe a little easier. Brands like Coway, Dyson, Levoit, and Blueair have great prices on their powerful air purifiers that capture airborne pollutants.

Buy Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde… $499.99

$85 off Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier — now just $144

50% off Samsung BESPOKE Cube Air Purifier — now just $349

47% off Honeywell HPA200 HEPA Air Purifier for Large Rooms — now just $115

$40 off BLUEAIR 211+ Auto Air Purifier

27% off LG AeroTower Air Purifying Fan — get $150 off

15% off LEVOIT Core 400S Air Purifier — now just $186.99

29% off Shark HP201 Air Purifier MAX with True HEPA — save $95

Best Cyber Week Kitchen Appliance Deals

Score Cyber Week deals on must-have products for your kitchen, from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Nespresso, Ninja and Vitamix. Cyber Week kitchen deals discount everything from appliances like espresso machines and blenders, to smaller everyday cooking gadgets.

25% off NutriBullet Pro Blender — now just $89

22% off Vitamix Explorian Blender — save $84

25% off Magic Bullet Blender — now just $29.99

34% off Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker — now just $99

$120 off GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker — now just $509

$70 off KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Qt Stand Mixer — now just $259

Up to 25% off Breville juicers

Up to 37% off Keurig coffee makers

Up to 31% off Hamilton Beach blenders, rice cookers, toasters and small appliances

Save up to 29% off De’Longhi espresso machines (countertop models starting from $119 )

Up to 30% off Nespresso coffee and espresso machines

Best Cyber Monday Air Fryer Deals

Of course, air fryers are still a hot-ticket item for Cyber Monday, and we’re seeing the lowest prices of all time from mainstay brads like Ninja and COSORI. Check back in as we update this list with the best Cyber Monday deals on air fryers, air fryer ovens, and pressure cooker air fryers.

$55 off Bello Pro Series 6-Qt Digital Air Fryer — now just $44.99

$50 off GE Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven — now just $169

41% off Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 5-Qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer — now just $99.99

55% off PowerXL 5qt Vortex Classic Air Fryer — now just $44.99

Up to 23% off Cosori air fryers and toaster ovens

39% off Instant Vortex Plus 6-Qt Air Fryer Oven — now just $97

50% off Chefman Air Fryer Toaster Oven XL — now just $99

$70 off Instant Omni Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo 19-QT — now just $129

27% off Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer

Best Cyber Week Cookware Deals

If you’re building your kitchen repetoire, now’s a great time to find the best Cyber Week deals on high-quality cookware and bakeware from brands like Our Place that will last you for years. We’re talking Insta-famous pans, baking sheets, and good-looking pot sets.

Buy Always Pan $95

25% off sitewide at Misen on stainless steel cookware and top-rated knife sets

Up to 50% off Great Jones cookware and bakeware — get free Little Hottie baking dish with $250+ purchase

Up to 3 1 % off Calphalon cookware

Save up to 40% on all Green Pan cookware sets — use promo code FRIDAY40

Up to 20% off Caraway cookware site wide

20% off Risa Cookware Set (Eva Longoria’s brand)

40% off Lodge 6-Qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven — now just $79

Best Cyber Week Mattress and Bedding Deals

Getting a great mattress is typically a splurge, but there are incredible Cyber Week deals going on right now that’ll make them a lot cheaper. We’ve found discounts of up to 40% off on mattresses from Casper , Tuft & Needle , Tempur-Pedic, and more, with some companies offering additional free bedding or accessories with the purchase of certain mattresses.

Buy T&N Original Mattress $596+

Up to 20% off Casper Best-Selling Bundle — save up to $521

25% off Brooklinen sitewide

Up to $300 off Purple mattresses — get up to $500 off an adjustable base

35% off Bear mattresses side — get free accessories like Cloud pillows and sheet sets

Up to 50% off Nest Bedding sheets and duvet bundles

Get $450 off any Amerisleep mattress — use promo code AS450

Save $400 on Birch mattress — get two free Eco-Rest pillows with promo code BLACKFRIDAY400

Up to $450 off Helix mattresses — add two free Dream pillows to your order

20% off sitewide at Crane & Canopy — save on luxury bedding, sheets, and more with promo code YAY22