Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘SNL’ Kiss to Falling ‘In Love’

By Beth Shilliday
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Kim Kardashian 's fans knew after her February 2021 split from Kanye West that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wouldn't be single for long. But it was quite a surprise when the new man in her life turned out to be former Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson !

The world was first introduced to what the two would look like as a couple when they kissed during an Aladdin sketch when Kim hosted SNL on October 9, 2021. Fans were intrigued by the idea of the pair, with one person tweeting, "*whispers* I like the idea of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson," while another wrote that, "never in a million years" would they have pictured Kim kissing Pete.

The two proved that the spark they shared during SNL was more than a one-time thing, as Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands at Southern California's Knott's Scary Farm before Halloween on October 29. The comedian then seemed to want Kim to get to know his life by bringing her home to New York's Staten Island .

The pair had a private, romantic Italian dinner on the rooftop of Campania’s restaurant on Staten Island on November 2. The next evening, Kim turned the tables and brought Pete into her inner circle, as he was her plus one for a dinner with her longtime BFFs Simon Huck and Jonathan Cheban at NYC's Zero Bond private club on November 3.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live . Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him ," an insider told In Touch exclusively on November 6, adding, “She’s not overthinking things at this point. It’s so early. All she knows right now is he’s a sweetheart.”

Pete managed to dance around the topic of their romance during a November 8 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I want to address something — I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor,” host Seth Meyers began, adding that he “appreciated” the SNL funnyman’s openness. “This is something you’ve been reading a lot about in the press.”

“There’s a lot of people I walk by people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true,” Pete divulged, then added, “I do have a show on Tubi coming out.” What a tease!

By the time Pete's November 16 birthday rolled around, he was celebrating with Kim at her mom Kris Jenner 's stunning Palm Springs estate . The two even coordinated in her SKIMS unisex pajamas! Not only that, but Kris was also there to join in the fun. When the Kar-Jenner matriarch gave her stamp of approval by posing in an Instagram photo with Kim and Pete, it was only a matter of time before their romance would become public and official.

Scroll through the gallery below for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship timeline.

